Every midweek Premier League game and where to watch it
Sport

THE PREMIER LEAGUE is really hitting its stride now, and after 4 weeks of competitive action, the first set of midweek games are set to take place. 

The first set of games will take place tonight and go through from Wednesday and Thursday. 

It can be a pain in the backside looking up where to watch your favourite team this week, but here at the Irish Post we have a list of all the games, times, and TV platforms the games will be on. 

Here it is 

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

19:30pm: Crystal Palace v Brentford – BT Sport 3, BT Sport 6
19:30pm: Fulham v Brighton – BT Sport 4, BT Sport 7
19:45pm: Southampton v Chelsea – BT Sport 2, BT Sport 5
20:00pm: Leeds v Everton – BT Sport 1 BT Sport ultimate

Wednesday 31 August

19:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Wolves – BT Sport 5
19:30pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa – BT Sport 4
19:30pm: Man City v Nottingham Forest – BT Sport 3
19:45pm: West Ham v Spurs – BT Sport 2
20:00pm: Liverpool v Newcastle – BT Sport 1 BT Sport ultimate

Thursday 1 September

20:00pm: Leicester v Man Utd – BT Sport 1 BT Sport ultimatE

