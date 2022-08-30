Every midweek Premier League game and where to watch it

THE PREMIER LEAGUE is really hitting its stride now, and after 4 weeks of competitive action, the first set of midweek games are set to take place.
The first set of games will take place tonight and go through from Wednesday and Thursday.
It can be a pain in the backside looking up where to watch your favourite team this week, but here at the Irish Post we have a list of all the games, times, and TV platforms the games will be on.
Here it is
Matchweek 5
Tuesday 30 August
19:30pm: Crystal Palace v Brentford – BT Sport 3, BT Sport 6
19:30pm: Fulham v Brighton – BT Sport 4, BT Sport 7
19:45pm: Southampton v Chelsea – BT Sport 2, BT Sport 5
20:00pm: Leeds v Everton – BT Sport 1 BT Sport ultimate
Midweek action is back 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CjRFv9KnIp
— Premier League (@premierleague) August 30, 2022
Wednesday 31 August
19:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Wolves – BT Sport 5
19:30pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa – BT Sport 4
19:30pm: Man City v Nottingham Forest – BT Sport 3
19:45pm: West Ham v Spurs – BT Sport 2
20:00pm: Liverpool v Newcastle – BT Sport 1 BT Sport ultimate
Thursday 1 September
20:00pm: Leicester v Man Utd – BT Sport 1 BT Sport ultimatE