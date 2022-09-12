Fixtures confirmed for 2022/23 National League season

THE InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League and MissQuote.ie Women’s National League fixtures have been confirmed for the 2022/23 season.

The first round of games will commence October 1st/2nd. The reigning InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors begin the defence of their title with a difficult local derby at home against Flexachem KCYMS on Saturday October 1st. Head coach John Dowling is looking forward to getting back on the court:

“We are delighted to have our first game at home as champions. It’s important to celebrate these achievements when they happen and we’re expecting a capacity crowd for this local derby. We’re excited for our fans to see our new recruits, both professional and young local players. The team and club are aware that if we are to be successful again this year it’s going to be harder. The league is stronger than ever and we have a target on our back, but our guys love to compete, so we can’t wait to get started.”

2021/22 InsureMyVan.ie Super League and InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finalists Neptune are hoping the addition of Irish senior men’s international Jordan Blount can help propel them to trophy success. They also face a derby day straight off the bat, welcoming newly promoted InsureMyVan.ie Division One champions UCC Demons to Neptune Stadium.

The MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League gets underway on the same afternoon. Holders The Address UCC Glanmire will also have home comforts to aid them. Killester are the opposition for Mark Scannell’s team. Last season’s MissQuote.ie Super League coach of the year added:

"To say we are excited to get the season started would be an understatement. The addition of basketballireland.tv and live game tracking through the Swish app is going to be huge for the league and for the players. On the court we’ve had a bit of change, but we are where we are. We’ve added two good players from the United States and we are training extremely hard and learning every day. The first game against Killester is three weeks away and we have a lot of work to do between now and then but it’s incredibly exciting to be at home on opening night and we relish the challenge of defending our Super League crown in the months ahead.”

Plenty of envious eyes will be on Trinity Meteors and new coach Niall Berry, as he pairs Ireland senior women’s internationals Claire Melia and Dayna Finn together for the year ahead. Finn will come up against a familiar face on opening day - her sister Hazel Finn lines out for their opposition NUIG Mystics, who were promoted as MissQuote.ie Division One champions.

The headline news in MissQuote.ie Division One is the addition of five fresh faces for the upcoming season. Two teams will play at this level for the first time. McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles welcome SETU Carlow to Virginia on Sunday October 2nd, while Abbey Seals Dublin Lions will have to wait to begin their charge. They travel to another new entrant, Moy Tolka Rovers in round two on Saturday, October 8th. The aforementioned Moy Tolka Rovers will be battled hardened by then, they open up on the road against Griffith College Templeogue. The remaining returning teams are St. Paul’s Killarney, who play Marble City Hawks to start the season and Oblate Dynamos, who host a Dublin derby with Swords Thunder.

The most competitive National League this season could be InsureMyVan.ie Division One, as the majority of the 14 teams will believe they can challenge for honours in the upcoming campaign. SETU Carlow’s meeting with Killarney Cougars will get the league underway on Saturday October 1st. Later that evening, Dwyers of Cork Fr. Matthews play Limerick Celtics in a clash which produced an excellent game of basketball last season and the first day of fixtures is rounded off by the meeting of Scotts Lakers SPK and Limerick Sport Eagles.

Full 2022/23 Season Fixture Lists are attached.

Basketball Ireland National League Round 1 Fixtures:

Saturday, 1st October

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League North Conference

18:30 Belfast Star v Bright St.Vincents

19:00 UCD Marian v Killester

19:00 DBS Éanna v EJ Sligo All-Stars

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League South Conference

16:00 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Moycullen

18:30 C&S Neptune v UCC Demons

19:30 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Flexachem KCYMS

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League Cross-Conference

19:30 Griffith College Templeogue v NUIG Maree

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division One North Conference

17:00 Team Northwest v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

18:00 Moy Tolka Rovers v Portlaoise Panthers

19:00 Malahide v Ulster University

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division One South Conference

14:00 SETU Carlow v Killarney Cougars

17:00 Dwyers of Cork Fr.Matthews v Limerick Celtics

19:30 Scotts Lakers SPK v Limerick Sport Eagles

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division One Cross-Conference

19:30 Drogheda Wolves v SETU Waterford Vikings

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League

16:00 Waterford Wildcats v Ulster University

17:00 The Address UCC Glanmire v Killester

17:30 Trinity Meteors v NUIG Maree

19:00 Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v Fr. Mathews

MissQuote.ie Women’s Division One North Conference

17:00 Griffith College Templeogue v Moy Tolka Rovers

19:00 Oblate Dynamos v Swords Thunder

MissQuote.ie Women’s Division One South Conference

17:00 Limerick Sport Huskies v Portlaoise Panthers

19:00 Marble City Hawks v St. Pauls Killarney

Sunday, 2nd October

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League

14:45 Singleton SuperValu Brunell v DCU Mercy

MissQuote.ie Women’s Division One

15:00 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles v SETU Carlow

15:15 Limerick Celtics v Phoenix Rockets

2022/23 Fixture Lists

Full MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures available for download here

Full InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixtures available for download here

Full MissQuote.ie Division 1 fixtures available for download here

Full InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 fixtures available for download here