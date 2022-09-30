Former Irish footballer Clare Shine's new autobiography has has been nominated for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year
Dublin , Ireland - 9 June 2022; Republic of Ireland international and Glasgow City player Clare Shine at the launch of her book "Scoring Goals in the Dark", at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

FORMER IRISH FOOTBALLER Clare Shine's new autobiography titled 'Scoring Goals in the Dark' has been nominated for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2022 Award.  

Shine's (27) new book details her battles with mental health, loneliness, drugs alcohol addiction, and how she found a way back. The book was written with author Gareth Maher. 

The Cork Native's book was one of 158 books entered for this year's award. These include a wide variety of sports from tennis, football, boxing, athletics, golf, rugby and cycling, and others. 

Previous winners of the award include the likes of Michael Holding's 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise', Laura Hillenbrand's 'Seabiscuit: The True Story of Three Men and a Racehorse', and Paul D. Gibson's 'The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee' 

As of 2020, the prize for winning the award is £30,000 and a leather-bound copy of their book.[4] Each of the shortlisted authors receives £3,000.

Paul Kimmage was the first author to win both the Irish (2011) and international awards (1990) for Rough Ride: An Insight into Pro Cycling. That was about Lance Armstrong's doping at the Tour de France. 

After a judging panel decide on the longlist, the list will then be whittled down to a shortlist on October 27, with the winner being announced on December 1 at the official awards ceremony in London. 

Awards judge and renowned sports media broadcaster Matt Williams said: “There were many fantastic books which I would pick up and re-read over and over again that didn’t make the cut, which highlights just how impressive and well-written the books that made the longlist are.

“Racism and discrimination in sport, women’s football and the devastating effects of early onset dementia are just some of the diverse themes our longlist authors have covered and are all huge topics in today’s sporting industry. 

“It’s been truly an honour to have been part of the judging team for this year’s William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award and be able to read so many inspirational books from the most talented authors, which all should be recognised for their great literature. I look forward to seeing which of our longlist comes out on top.” 

Here is the list 

The longlist 

  1. Be Good, Love Brian: Growing Up with Brian Clough by Craig Bromfield
  2. The Master: The Brilliant Career of Roger Federer by Christopher Clarey
  3. 1999: Manchester United, the Treble and All That by Matt Dickinson
  4. Le Fric: Family, Power and Money: The Business of the Tour de France by Alex Duff
  5. I Love This Game by Patrice Evra
  6. England Football: The Biography: 1872-2022 by Paul Hayward
  7. God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent by Andy McGrath
  8. My Hidden Race by Anyika Onuora
  9. Scoring Goals in the Dark by Clare Shine with Gareth Maher
  10. Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorised) Biography of Golf’s Most Colourful Superstar by Alan Shipnuck
  11. Expected Goals: The Story of how Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever by Rory Smith
  12. Unforgettable: Rugby, Dementia and the Fight of My Life by Steve Thompson
  13. Beryl: In Search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete, Beryl Burton by Jeremy Wilson
  14. Two Brothers: The Life and Times of Bobby and Jackie Charlton by Jonathan Wilson
  15. A Woman’s Game: The Rise, Fall and Rise Again of Women’s Football by Suzanne Wrack

