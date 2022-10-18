Former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus has promised to bring his World Cup winners medal to the grave of the late Anthony Foley
Sport

Former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus has promised to bring his World Cup winners medal to the grave of the late Anthony Foley

FORMER MUNSTER BOSS Anthony Foley when he returns to Ireland in November. 

Erasmus was in charge of Munster from 2016-2017, before leaving for native country South Africa at the end of that season. Since then, the 49-year-old won the Webb Ellis trophy with South Africa in 2019.  

After the win Erasmus said in November 2019, that he would bring his winners medal to the grave of Anthony Foley, the former Munster player and collegue who passed from acute pulmonary edema in 2016.  

"Tell Anthony Foley the next time I am in Limerick I promise I will bring my medal to visit him, he told a reporter from the Daily Star in 2019.  

The world champions South Africa will play Munster in Cork in November. A South Africa 'A' side is set to face the Reds at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10. 

Erasmus to his credit hasn't forgotten his promise from the World Cup and said he will keep his word when he returns to Limerick next month. 

"What Munster did to me on a coaching level, not just the people but the players and the assistant coaches and when Axel passed away, the way I hopefully grew as a person and understood people better…I wasn’t great at it, I’m maybe average at it now," he said. 

“I’ll certainly make a plan; I’ll meet up with Anthony’s sister. Hopefully, Jerry (Flannery) will be there if he’s not with Harlequins and he and Felix (Jones) will definitely try,” 

“I’ll keep my promise. Axel played a big part in those short, few months. 

“It was tough times for us when we started out, but we ended as close friends and I love the Munster people and the Irish people.” 

The South African also mentioned how excited he was to face Munster in Cork. 

“I know how passionate and respectful the Munster crowd are, so for our South African ‘A’ side going there and there will be some of the guys actually in the Test match group of 34 that will be there. There will be some big names playing in that game against Munster. 

“That’s exciting, it’s going to be a sell-out crowd.” 

Tickets have been sold out for the event.

See More: Munster, Rassie Erasmus, Rugby, South Africa

Related

Here's Munster's team to play the Vodacom Bulls KO:7.35pm, UK/Ireland time)
Sport 3 days ago

Here's Munster's team to play the Vodacom Bulls KO:7.35pm, UK/Ireland time)

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday
Sport 1 week ago

Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Good news for rugby fans, Heineken Champions Cup games will be broadcast on RTE this year
Sport 1 week ago

Good news for rugby fans, Heineken Champions Cup games will be broadcast on RTE this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Government announces ban on evicting tenants this winter
News 1 hour ago

Government announces ban on evicting tenants this winter

By: Connell McHugh

Legislation to make cyber flashing illegal in Ireland progressing today
News 4 hours ago

Legislation to make cyber flashing illegal in Ireland progressing today

By: Irish Post

Colin O'Brien names Irish MU17 squad for EURO qualifiers
Sport 5 hours ago

Colin O'Brien names Irish MU17 squad for EURO qualifiers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday
Sport 6 hours ago

ICYMI: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Junior Cert exam results confirmed for release on 23 November
News 6 hours ago

Junior Cert exam results confirmed for release on 23 November

By: Connell McHugh