Former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus has promised to bring his World Cup winners medal to the grave of the late Anthony Foley

Anthony Foley when he returns to Ireland in November.

Erasmus was in charge of Munster from 2016-2017, before leaving for native country South Africa at the end of that season. Since then, the 49-year-old won the Webb Ellis trophy with South Africa in 2019.

After the win Erasmus said in November 2019, that he would bring his winners medal to the grave of Anthony Foley, the former Munster player and collegue who passed from acute pulmonary edema in 2016.

"Tell Anthony Foley the next time I am in Limerick I promise I will bring my medal to visit him, he told a reporter from the Daily Star in 2019.

The world champions South Africa will play Munster in Cork in November. A South Africa 'A' side is set to face the Reds at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10.

Erasmus to his credit hasn't forgotten his promise from the World Cup and said he will keep his word when he returns to Limerick next month.

“ Axel played a big part in those short, few months. It was tough times for us when we started out, but we ended as close friends and I love the Munster people and the Irish people.” @RuaidhriOC https://t.co/H2nIzlWIca — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) October 18, 2022

"What Munster did to me on a coaching level, not just the people but the players and the assistant coaches and when Axel passed away, the way I hopefully grew as a person and understood people better…I wasn’t great at it, I’m maybe average at it now," he said.

“I’ll certainly make a plan; I’ll meet up with Anthony’s sister. Hopefully, Jerry (Flannery) will be there if he’s not with Harlequins and he and Felix (Jones) will definitely try,”

“I’ll keep my promise. Axel played a big part in those short, few months.

“It was tough times for us when we started out, but we ended as close friends and I love the Munster people and the Irish people.”

The South African also mentioned how excited he was to face Munster in Cork.

“I know how passionate and respectful the Munster crowd are, so for our South African ‘A’ side going there and there will be some of the guys actually in the Test match group of 34 that will be there. There will be some big names playing in that game against Munster.

“That’s exciting, it’s going to be a sell-out crowd.”

Tickets have been sold out for the event.