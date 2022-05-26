EVERTON MANAGER Frank Lampard has given more praise to the Ireland and Everton captain Seamus Coleman day after saying 'he was the best man he's ever met'.

Everton managed to survive relegation into the Championship with a game to spare after beating Crystal Palace 3-2 in game week 37.

Lampard at that time posed for pictures with Coleman's two young daughters and said "your daddy is the best man I've ever met in my entire life.”

Lampard praising Seamus Coleman in the dressing room for his leadership in last night’s second half comeback. pic.twitter.com/NAbNIssYaW — Mark Tighe (@MarkLTighe) May 20, 2022

Another video surfaced online of Lampard grabbing Coleman in the dressing room and praising him in front of his teammates.

Lampard emotionally said: “This fella, to say in front of everyone, is one of the best people I have ever met, as a man and what you are and as a player,” said Lampard holding him tightly.

Today the former Chelsea midfielder has gone into more detail about the type of character Coleman was and is around the dressing room

Lampard told the clubs official TV station,Evertontv about the type of impression Coleman left on him, when they first met during the early days of his Everton reign: “On day one [of Lampard's tenure], Seamus came to me, sat in my office and was honest about the Club," Lampard told evertontv.

“Things that will remain private. But he was honest about the situation and the size of the situation.

“I could see straight away the burden Seamus was carrying, in a good way, because he cares so much, and he just wanted to change it.

“From then on, after those words, his actions have been something else: speaking, training, standards every day, performances in games.

“I have never seen humility like it, in my time in football.

“I heard a lot of good things about Seamus before I came to the Club.

He also called the 33-year-old a 'legend':, “I was being honest [when declaring Coleman one of the best people I’ve met], I have never met anyone who has his morals and standards and he is an incredible player'.

“You talk about legends of football clubs and he is certainly one of those.”

Coleman signed for the Blues in January 2009 from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000. He proved one of the club's most astute acquisitions and at the end of 2020/21 had made 350 Everton appearances to date.

It seems that Coleman will be part of Everton's Premier League season next year unless something drastic changes that relationship.