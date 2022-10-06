Galway's senior football manager Padraic Joyce will stay in the role for another three years
GALWAY''S SENIOR FOOTBALL MANAGER Padraic Joyce will stay in the role for another three years.  

It was recommended by Galway GAA’s management committee that the former Galway player stay on till the end of 2025 Championship. 

The full ratification of the new deal is expected to take place next week at the county board meeting. 

There are also further appointments for Galway at other age groups. Donal O Fatharta and Alan Glynn will be proposed for one-year extensions as under-20 and minor football managers. 



 

A tweet from Galway GAA read: "The Management Committee of Galway GAA are recommending Padraic Joyce as Senior Football Manager on a three term for ratification at County Committee meeting next week. Donal Ó Fátharta and Alan Glynn are proposed for 1 year extensions as U20 and Minor Managers respectively." 

Back in the day Joyce won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship twice with Galway as a player and received three All Star Awards. He won four Galway Senior Football Championships while playing for his club Killererin. He also captained Ireland in the International Rules Series. 

In the 2022 All-Ireland SFC, Galway and Joyce reached the final for the first time since 2001. However, Galway were unable to claim their tenth All-Ireland title, after losing to Kerry. 

