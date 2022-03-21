Gavin Bazunu is the 'best goalkeeper i've ever worked with' says manager Danny Cowley

GAVIN BAZUNU HAS received more lavish praise from his club manager at Portsmouth Danny Cowley for his display last weekend

Bazunu recorded another clean sheet against Wycombe Wanderers, which was his 15th of the League One season, a record.

Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland all dropped points in the race, so Bazunu and Portsmouth will be kicking themselves for not gaining ground in the League One promotion race

Speaking to Hampshire Live Cowley said Bazunu is the best goalkeeper he's ever worked with

“He hasn’t [had to make saves that often this season],”

“You look at the stats, he hasn’t but he did today and he made some good ones.

“He’s a top goalkeeper. He’s the best I’ve ever worked with.”

“Pompey not even having a shot on target and Wycombe will come away from the game feeling that they deserve the three points said another user

Bazunu will battle Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher for the number one Irish jersey

The Firhouse native will now link up with Ireland for the upcoming games against Belgium and Lithuania and will more than likely be first choice for Stephen Kenny after becoming Ireland's number one during the last round of international fixtures back in November