Gavin Bazunu's Man City career could come to an end as top European clubs circle

A NUMBER OF European clubs are starting to express interest in Ireland's young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The 20-year-old has become a fan favourite for club( Portsmouth), and country (Ireland) in the last year and it's not hard to see why he is attracting attention from more attractive leagues.

The Manchester City loanee has two-years to go on his current City deal and has been scouted by teams in the Premier League, Serie A, and the Bundesliga in Germany.

The goalkeeper still has two years remaining on his Citizens contract – but, according to reports, this hasn’t stopped interest in his services.

The report comes from The 42, but they do not mention any clubs .

Ederson is City's number one and will more than likely hold the number 1 City shirt for a long period of time.

American Zach Steffen signed new contract to continue learning from the Brazilian, so Bazunu's chances could be limited at the Premier League Champion's.

The Pompey stopped has featured in 41 outings this season and kept 16 clean sheets for Danny Crowley's side

Danny Cowley has been on record recently and said that the former Shamrock Rovers keeper is the best he's worked with.

Speaking to Hampshire Live last month, Cowley said:

He hasn’t [had to make saves that often this season],”

“You look at the stats, he hasn’t but he did today and he made some good ones.

“He’s a top goalkeeper. He’s the best I’ve ever worked with.

Bazunu has similarly been impressive on the international stage for the Republic of Ireland, having already made 10 appearances and notably saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in 2021.

He's also made the shortlist for the #SkyBetLeagueOne Young Player of the Season!

It's fair to say that the future is bright for the Ireland youngsters.