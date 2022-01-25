I’m not sure the refs are going to be too happy having to deal with me and him!, said Sexton

NEWLY CROWNED Wales captain Dan Biggar has hilariously claimed that the referee Jaco Peyper will be afraid of him and Johnny Sexton berating him when Wales and Ireland play in the Six Nations next week.
Biggar was announced at the Wales captain this week and is known for being gnarly on the pitch, while Johnny Sexton is known for the same backchat when on the pitch
Both captains, if fit , are sure to give the referee a headache during the game.
The Wales veteran spoke to BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast and said that Peyper is in for few sleepless nights before the game.
“I saw an article Johnny Sexton did. For the first game Jaco Peyper has got me and him so I bet he’s having a few sleepless nights, no doubt,” Biggar joked.
“It’ll all be done in the right way. I’m normally quite cool, calm and collected on the field anyway. It’ll be a challenge, of course it will, because my own nature is very fiery and competitive.
“But for me, it’s kind of a double-edged sword because I’ve got to be me as a player, which is of course a massively important part of the game. I need to be on a level where I’m flying around the pitch and emotionally on edge.
“But obviously I have to make sure that there’s a line. It’s something I’m actually really looking forward to because I haven’t been able to showcase that throughout my career and I’m looking forward to really testing myself.
“Only time will tell if it’ll come across right but I’m going to put it into it as best I can.”
Sexton has agreed with his fellow fly-half comments and said:
“I text him the other night and said, ‘Congrats.’ I’m not sure the refs are going to be too happy having to deal with me and him! But there will be two of us in it anyway,” joked Sexton.
“He’s a good choice, he’s a leader and obviously one of the first names on the team sheet. He’s a Test match player. He’ll be good for them I think.”
The bookies have given Wales little chance in beating the Irish despite Wales being Six Nations champions.
Ireland had a spectacular Autumn Nations Series beating the ALl Blacks, Japan and Argentina, while Wales had an up and down campaign.
Wales can never be ruled out and will be a huge test for the Irish regardless.
