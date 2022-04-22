Ireland and Leinster's Robbie Henshaw has extended his IRFU contract to July 2025
IRELAND AND LEINSTER center Robbie Henshaw has signed a new deal with the IRFU that will see him stay in Dublin and Ireland until the summer of 2025. 

Henshaw (28) has become of the main figures of Irish rugby over the last few years and has won multiple cups at both international and club level

He also made the last Lions tour in 2021, has won two Six Nations titles and appeared at two World Cups.

At provincial level, Henshaw has won a European Champions Cup and four Pro14 titles with Leinster and he won a Pro12 title with Connacht in 2016.

Henshaw said: I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with Ireland and Leinster Rugby.

We are lucky to have such high-quality centers in Ireland and it is a really competitive position which makes it very exciting.

"There is so much to look forward to over the coming months and I want to play a role in achieving success for both teams."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said:

"In 2021 Robbie showed that he was one of the best players in world rugby with dominant performances for both Ireland and the British and Irish Lions.

"The early part of this season was disrupted with a couple of injuries but he is a player who contributes massively to both Leinster and Ireland and he will play a big role in delivering the ambitions of both squads this season and in the years to come."

