Ireland v Belgium details, kick off time, what channel to watch on, and everything else

IRELAND WILL return to international action tomorrow, when Stephen Kenny's men take on the best side in the world, Belgium.

Stephen Kenny and Ireland will take on Roberto Martinez's men in a game for the 'Centenary of the Football Association of Ireland'

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes has received his first call-up to the Ireland squad as well as Connor Ronan, the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee.

James Talbot, Jimmy Dunne, and Max O' Leary have been also called up

Adam Idah, Gavin Bazunu, Darragh Lenihan, Mark Travers, Andrew Omobamidele, Enda Stevens and Callum O'Dowda all miss out due to illness and injuries

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez has only named players with less than 50 caps in his squad meaning the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku will miss the game in the Aviva

Here's what you need to know

Venue

Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Date and start time

5pm on Saturday, March 26.

TV channel information

Unfortunately for Irish viewers looking to watch the game at home won't be able because RTE don't have the rights.

Sky Sports will show the game with coverage starting at 4.30pm.

How to stream Republic of Ireland v Belgium online

Sky Sports customers can also live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Betting odds

Last time the sides met

Romelu Lukaku (2) and Axel Witsel humbled Martin O' Neills side at Euro 2016