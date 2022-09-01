Ireland veteran Niamh Fahey has been ruled out of tonight's game against Finland
Ireland veteran Niamh Fahey has been ruled out of tonight's game against Finland

IRISH VETERAN Niamh Fahey will not be available for the Republic of Ireland Women's team tonight. Fahey has pulled out due to a groin injury. 



 

Ireland plays a huge World Cup qualifier against Finland at Tallaght Stadium ( 7.45pm Irish time )

However, the Liverpool defender could make Ireland's trip to Slovakia days later claimed Ireland manager Vera Pauw. 

"Niamh won't make tomorrow. We had a scan, and on the basis of the scan we are sitting down tonight with the medical team to see if she can make Slovakia," Pauw said. 

"It's not a severe injury but she's not ready. We have a broad squad and I think we've found a very good solution. I'm not going to tell you!" 

One of Harriet Scott, Megan Campbell, or Diane Caldwell could replace the 34-year-old tonight. 

If you want to find out more details about the game click the link below. 

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) 

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC) 

