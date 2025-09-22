Ireland wins first eventing medal in over three decades

IRELAND'S eventing team has secured a historic silver medal at the 2025 FEI European Eventing Championships, marking their first podium finish at the event in 30 years.

The quartet of Padraig McCarthy (Pomp N Circumstance), Robbie Kearns (Chance Encounter), Aoife Clark (Full Monty De Lacense) and Ian Cassells (Millridge Atlantis) delivered a series of performances across all three phases: dressage, cross-country and show jumping.

They finished second behind gold medallists Germany, with a final team score of 161.9.

The result signals a return to top-tier form for Ireland, whose last European Championship team medal came in 1995, when they claimed bronze in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy.

The silver in Blenheim is also Ireland’s best result at the event since winning gold in 1979.

Ireland began the competition in seventh place after the dressage phase on Friday.

But a standout cross-country effort on Saturday saw the team soar five places up the leaderboard to second, putting them in prime position ahead of Sunday’s decisive show jumping phase.

Their collective efforts were enough to stave off a late challenge from France, who finished third on 167.5.

Germany secured the gold convincingly with a score of 124.9, led by Michael Jung, who also took individual silver.

Irish High Performance Manager Dag Albert praised the team's composure and spirit under pressure.

“What a result. We were quietly confident coming here and aiming for a medal. Everyone delivered under pressure, especially with the French so close behind,” Albert said.

“This medal is the result of years of effort from many people, and it’s for all of them.”

Albert emphasised the importance of team effort, adding that the success reflects not just the riders’ performances, but the support system behind them, from coaches and vets to owners and grooms.

McCarthy was the top Irish finisher in 12th place, followed by Cassells in 14th, Sarah Ennis in 15th, and Kearns in 18th.

The individual European title was claimed by Britain’s Laura Collett riding London 52, further adding to her impressive resume.

Ireland’s silver medal ends a 30-year wait for European eventing honours, bridging the gap since their last team success in 1995.