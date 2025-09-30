Ireland’s para swimmers return to Dublin following successful show in Singapore

TEAM Ireland have returned home after a successful performance at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore.

In what marked the first major championships of the LA Cycle, the five-person squad, which included two debutants, lined up in 15 events and produced eight personal bests while winning an impressive seven medals.

“It was a brilliant week,” Para Swimming Head Coach Hayley Burke said as they arrived in Dublin yesterday afternoon from the competition which ran from September 21 to 27.

“We had two debutants in Deaten Registe and Síomha Nic Brádaigh, so to have five athletes who now have such big experience on the world stage so early on in the Cycle is huge,” she explained.

“It sets us up in a really strong and positive place,” she added, “and it was commented on by other nations that we are a presence to be known.”

Róisín Ní Riain capped a remarkable week with five medals, including silvers in the SB13 100m Breaststroke, S13 400m Freestyle and S13 100m Backstroke, along with bronzes in the S13 100m Butterfly and SM13 200m IM.

“Róisín’s target was five medals out of five and she achieved that,” Ms Burke added.

“To pick up bronze and silvers is a great place to be, she’s the one coming after the gold, it’s a really nice position to be in.”

Teammate Dearbhaile Brady also shone on the world stage, collecting silver in the S6 50m Butterfly and bronze in the S6 50m Freestyle.

Family and friends were out in force at Dublin Airport to welcome all the athletes home yesterday.