Ireland's Sevens squad has been named for the London sevens at Twickenham this weekend

THE IRISH Sevens team for the final leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in London this weekend has been realeased.
Last weekend the team managed to win it's first silver medal in Toulouse after losing out to Fiji 29-17 at the Stade Ernest Wallon.
The Irish team landed in London on Monday and have begun thier preparations for the events at the Twickenham Stadium.
Ireland sit fourth in the rankings and will play Argentina, Kenya and South Africa in Pool B.
Aaron O’Sullivan and Fergus Jemphrey have also been called up to James Topping‘s side.
Presenting the Ireland squad, sponsored by @TritonLake, for this weekend's #London7s at Twickenham! 🟢#Ireland7s | @WorldRugby7s
IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC London Sevens, Twickenham Stadium, London, May 28-29, 2022):
Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)
Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)
Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)
Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)
Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)
Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)
Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)
Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).
IRELAND SEVENS Schedule (HSBC London Sevens, Twickenham Stadium, London, May 28-29, 2022):
Saturday, May 28:
- Ireland v Kenya, 10.16am
- Ireland v South Africa, 1.22pm
- Ireland v Argentina, 4.30pm
Sunday, May 29:
- Play-offs