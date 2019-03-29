Irish middleweight Jason Quigley eyes world crown after Mathias Eklund demolition job
Sport

Irish middleweight Jason Quigley eyes world crown after Mathias Eklund demolition job

Jason Quigley celebrates victory against Mathias Eklund during the Middleweight fight between Jason Quigley and Mathias Eklund at Copper Box Arena on March 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

IRISH middleweight Jason Quigley has targeted a world title shot in the next 12 months.

The Sheffield-based fighter made light work of Finland’s Mathias Eklund, clinching a second-round stoppage at the Copper Box Arena on his UK debut last weekend.

But the 27 year-old, who recently spent a year out of boxing due to a hand injury, is determined to make up for lost time and could face as many a three fights this year.

Speaking to The Irish Post, Quigley said: “It was a great victory for me. It’s good to get my UK debut and I felt it went as well as it could have done.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jason Quigley (L) punches Mathias Eklund during the Middleweight fight between Jason Quigley and Mathias Eklund at Copper Box Arena on March 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

“He (Eklund) came in with a good record and he was only beaten once and he was beat by a split decision by the super middleweight WBO European Champion.

Advertisement

“I expected to go the distance. I thought he was going to be tough. But we got the job done in style and it’s all about moving on now. I’m hoping now another two or three fights, picking it up another level and then hopefully a world title shot come the end of the year or early next year.”

Positive

Quigley narrowly missed out on a title shot against Japan’s Ryota Murata last year. Negotiations were at an advanced stage, but Morata opted for Rob Brant instead – and lost his crown in one of the shocks of the year.

“That’s the frustrations you will sometime encounter in this sport,” said the Donegal man.

“But I am a positive person. I was ready to go then and I’m not a million miles away now. Here, Vegas. It wouldn’t bother me.”

See More: Donegal, Jason Quigley

Related

Underdogs aiming to beat four-in-a-row winning Dubs
Sport 5 months ago

Underdogs aiming to beat four-in-a-row winning Dubs

By: The Irish Post

Referee locked in dressing room at U14's GAA game over fears for his safety
Sport 6 months ago

Referee locked in dressing room at U14's GAA game over fears for his safety

By: Ryan Price

Donegal legend Martin McHugh: 'Ulster coaches have destroyed the game'
Sport 8 months ago

Donegal legend Martin McHugh: 'Ulster coaches have destroyed the game'

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna set to continue as first team coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager
News 9 hours ago

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna set to continue as first team coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager

By: Stephen Mahon

Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise
News 10 hours ago

Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise

By: Stephen Mahon

UEFA charge Ireland over John Delaney tennis ball protest during Georgia match
News 11 hours ago

UEFA charge Ireland over John Delaney tennis ball protest during Georgia match

By: Stephen Mahon

Arlene Foster hands Theresa May fresh Brexit blow as she confirms DUP won’t back deal
News 1 day ago

Arlene Foster hands Theresa May fresh Brexit blow as she confirms DUP won’t back deal

By: Stephen Mahon

‘He has a wand of a left foot’ – Mick McCarthy on Ireland goalscorer Conor Hourihane
Sport 1 day ago

‘He has a wand of a left foot’ – Mick McCarthy on Ireland goalscorer Conor Hourihane

By: Stephen Mahon