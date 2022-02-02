Johnny Sexton is aiming for a new IRFU deal after the Six Nations

IRELAND CAPTAIN Johnny Sexton has confirmed that he is planning to sit down with the IRFU after the Six Nations in an attempt to extend his current deal with club and country.

The 36-year-old is more than likely going to be Andy Farrell's out-half when Ireland face Wales this weekend in the opening game of the Six Nations.

He is also hoping to get to the 2023 World Cup in France, which will be the Leinster man's fourth, providing his body holds up.

The Irish captain was speaking about his plans after the Six Nations and said:

"Yeah, I will probably sit down at the end of the Six Nations, that's the plan and what I always sort of expected," he explained

"I feel great now, I felt great the last couple of weeks training and at the start of the season, but I know that can change.

"My intention is to keep going as long as I'm fit to do so and as long as I'm enjoying it - as long as the people in here want me to.

"That's the most important thing for me as well. But it couldn't be further from my thoughts at the moment, because this first game is everything.

"Other stuff looks after itself."

Wales and Warren Gatland were always a stern test for Ireland, but now under Wayne Pivac's injury ravaged side, they represent a different test for Sexton and Ireland

Wales are the current Six Nations champions and narrowly missed out on a Grand Slam last year.

"I have only had two exposures of playing against them as opposed to what, having played against Warren maybe 10 times before that," said Sexton.

"Obviously, it is at the very early stages of his tenure and they have hit the ground running, haven’t they? They have a title under their belt and that is something we wish we had.

"So, obviously they are on an upward curve and having had the championship off their back, they will want to go to another level because they will have got some monkeys off their back and the pressure is off a little bit.

"So I'm sure they will be aspiring to bigger and better things this year."