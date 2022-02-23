Johnny Sexton says he is 'good to go' for Italy showdown
Paris , France - 12 February 2022; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

ANDY FARRELL is set to bring his captain and first choice fly-half Johnny Sexton back into the team for the game against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Sexton missed the France game due to a hamstring injury picked up in training ahead of the France game.

Carbery took over kicking duties at 10 in the 30-24 defeat to France two weeks ago and played well kicking 9 points for Ireland.

There had been calls for Carbery to keep his jersey against Six Nations whipping boys Italy, but Farrell is said to have made the decision to bring back Sexton straight away.

Speaking to RTE via a remote press conference

Sexton said:

"Good to go, thankfully, trained fully at the back end of last week," the 36-year-old said

"I did a day with the physios when we played the Under-20s so good to go."

Sexton was also asked about changing his training as he got older and said:

Yeah, of course It's something, as an older athlete, if you want to call me that, or a rugby player, you need to look after yourself well and better.

"I don’t think I could have done much different in terms of my preparation or warm-up or whatever. It’s just one of those things.

"Maybe I was carrying a knock from the Wales game that I was trying to train with that could have had a bearing. You just don’t know for sure.

"I was hoping it wasn’t too bad and we went for a scan and it was bad enough to rule myself out of the game.

"It was a minor enough thing and I bounced back well from it. I had some good training at the back end of last week and then fully today.

"I got some kicking in as well last week and this week so I'm in a good place and fit for selection."

Carbery now looks likely to be in reserve against the Italians this weekend and will more than likely get a longer run out

CHOFU, JAPAN - OCTOBER 19: Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton of Ireland react during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Quarter Final match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Tokyo Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

