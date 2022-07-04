JP McManus Pro-am details: TV station, tee-times, pairings, and everything else

THE JP McManus Pro-Am will take place 12 years after the last event in Adare Manor.

This year's event will welcome some of the most recognisable faces in golf. There will also be a raft of celebrities and other sport stars attending the two-day event in Limerick.

The lineup will include the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, John Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Leona Maguire to name a few.

Other names like John Terry, Bill Murray, Kenny Daglish, Niall Horan, and Andriy Shevchenko will also partake in the event.

The Charity event has raised over €140 million for charitable organizations in the Midwest region of Ireland since its debut in 1990.

Here are further details for the event,

TV stations

You can watch the event from 2pm on both days, on Virgin Media Two and Sky Sports Golf.

Winnings

€1m, with the top prize worth a cool €250,000. 10th place is set to be worth €30,000. 21st to 50th are guaranteed €5,000 each.

The amateur team with the lowest combined score over the two days will win the overall team prize with ties decided on a countback.

Trophies will be presented to the top three teams at the Gala Dinner on Tuesday evening.

How to enter

Your cap is your entry ticket. Anyone including infants that does not have a ticket will be denied access to the event. All caps from the rescheduled 2020 event are valid.

Where does it take place

The two-day event will take place at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

Tee times

First Tee

8.0: Paul McGinley (Niall O’Connor, Josh Clark, Ryan Nivakoff)

8.10: Luke Donald (Niall Horan, Jamie Dornan, Bill Murray)

8.20: Matt Fitzpatrick (Dermot Desmond, Roy Ryu, Pascal Grizot)

8.30: Graeme McDowell (Greg McLaughlin, Keith Sbarbaro, Matt Ginella)

8.40: Justin Rose (Charlie McCreevy, Michael O’Flynn, Keith Wood)

8.50: Henrik Stenson (Frank Berry, Charlie Swan, Eamon Grimes)

9.0: David Howell (Ross Desmond, Andriy Shevchenko, Ahmed Tayeb)

9.10: Thomas Bjorn (Paula Ledbetter, Gaynor Rupert, John Hegarty)

9.20: Mark O’Meara (Dan Friedkin, John Mahony, Martin O’Neill)

9.30: Sam Burns (Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne)

9.40: Paul Casey (Cian McNamara, Nick Mullen, Nick Mastroianni)

9.50: Adam Scott (Gerard Felley, Laurent Kramer, Philippe Hancock)

12.45: Tyrrell Hatton (Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, John Terry)

12.55: Bryson DeChambeau (Keir MacLennan, Alex Sandeman, Drew Fleming)

1.05: Jon Rahm (Brian Evans, Albert Sharpe, Lawrence Hickey)

1.15: Shane Lowry (Abdulla Al Naboodah, Mohammed Farook Sammy Eldin)

1.25: Justin Thomas (Pat Desmond, Brett Desmond, Dery Desmond)

1.35: Brooks Koepka (Pat Toomey, Morgan Whelan, Ciaran Keating)

1.45: Collin Morikawa (Nick Beucher, Andrew White, Josh Rodarnel)

1.55: Jordan Spieth (Owen McManus, Seán McManus, Shelly McManus)

2.05: Tiger Woods (Michael Smurfit Jr, Tony Smurfit Jr, Sharon Smurfit)

2.15: Leona Maguire (Tom Magnier, JP Magnier, MV Magnier)

2.25: Rory McIlroy (Gerry McManus, Mark McManus, Cormac McManus)

2.35: Scottie Scheffler (Michael O’Leary, Eddie O’Leary, Martin Hayden)

2.45: Dustin Johnson (Keith Browne, Pete Calveley, Mark Power)

Introducing the JP McManus Pro-Am trophy. 🏆



This evening we will be hosting our players for the #JPProAm2022 draw so keep an eye on our feed for our tee times release later… ⏰



Who do you think will get their hands, on this hand? 👇 pic.twitter.com/45uSHHMk0Z — JP McManus Pro-Am (@JPProAm) July 2, 2022

10th Tee

8.05: Alex Noren (Michael Lund, Kojm Carey, John Coleman)

8.15: Jason Kokrak (John Flynn, Kevin Hickey, Pat Lee)

8.25: Tom Hoge (Johann Rupert, Jay Monahan, Phil Hogan)

8.35: Pat Perez (Fergus Foley, Delia Foley, Connie Kirby)

8.45: Thorbjorn Olesen (Noel Walsh, Pauline Danaher, Richard Crowe)

8.55: Cormac Sharvin (Justin Carthy, Ruby Walsh, Craig Reid)

9.05: Ian Woosnam (Jim Kirby, Nancy McKenna, Larry Kirby)

9.15: Brandon Stone (Guy Kinnings, Keith Pelley, Keith Waters)

9.25: Paul Dunne (Mike Meldman, JJ Dudum, John Carr)

9.35: Matt Kuchar (Antonella Droux, Bernard Firmenich, Sylviane Firmenich)

9.45: John Murphy (Paul Knight, Joe McGrath, John Doyle)

9.55: Harold Varner III (AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald, Johnny Murtagh)

12.40: Séamus Power (Eamon Mellett, Bernard Duggan, Des Devane)

12.50: Patrick Cantlay (Barry Leddin), Eoin Hanrahan, Sean Carey)

1.0: Xander Schauffele (Gerry McIlroy, Sean O’Flaherty, Donal Casey)

1.10: Ian Poulter (Jeremy John, John Francome, Paul Richards)

1.20: Pádraig Harrington (Chris Kirchner, Mitch Tweedie, Jan Danzi)

1.30: Bernd Wiesberger (Maeve Danaher, Timmy Danaher, Matt Danaher)

1.40: Martin Kaymer (Denis O’Brien, Jack O’Brien, Patrick O’Brien)

1.50: Rickie Fowler (Robert Butler, Rudi Butler, Conor Sexton)

2.0: Jamie Donaldson (Matt Dawson, Niall Quinn, Nick Faldo)

2.10: Lee Westwood (Peter Jones, Stephen Miron, Philip Jansen)

2.20: Danny Willett (Mike Challis, John Kelsey-Fry, Stefan Soroka)

2.30: Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Martin Gilbert, Ron Rosner, Peter Harrison)

2.40: Tommy Fleetwood (Christy Roche, Eddie Irwin, Billy McManus)