Jurgen Klopp yet to decide whether the club will only sign players vaccinated against Covid-19

LIVERPOOL MANAGER, Jurgen Klopp has echoed Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira's comments on whether the club will only sign players vaccinated against Covid-19 in the future, but added that vaccination is a "question of loyalty".

Omicron has hit a number of clubs in the league, forcing Brentford and Manchester to be called off, as well as two Tottenham Hotspur games. Norwich, Brighton and other clubs have been hit with Covid.

Back in October, the Premier League stated that 68% of its players had the double-jab, but 42 cases, a new record was announced this week. Klopp said the January window isn't something he's been thinking about.

“We have all the chances to help not just ourselves but other people as well by getting vaccinated.



“There’s only one answer - so you do it.”



"Who knows where we will be when we start signing players again?" Klopp told reporters ahead of Thursday's home game against 19th-placed Newcastle United.

"The whole vaccination thing is a massive question of loyalty, solidarity and togetherness. We have a chance to help not only ourselves but other people as well.

"It is important to support the measures... The vaccination status of the team is quite good. Hopefully we can do it with the whole team.

"I (arrive) earlier on the training ground than most of the players and am tested before the players arrive. When it's negative, we are allowed to enter. We are like the whole world, concerned about it and we do what we can."

Klopp said forward Roberto Firmino is back in training after recovering from a thigh injury and is in contention for the first time since early November.

He also confirmed defender Joe Gomez would not be sent on loan for game time following his injury lay off.

"We are patient and Joe is patient. I don't have any plans to give anyone on loan in the winter," Klopp said.

"I will not be the driving force, anyway. He still needs time to train to get to where he was before."

Manchester City boss has also urged his players to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and advised them to be careful amid a surge in cases in the United Kingdom.

"Absolutely, the doctors suggest they have to do it," Guardiola told reporters on Monday when asked about players getting the booster shots.

"We speak with the players every day to say be careful. Stay healthy, wear masks, social distance.

"It's Christmas, the tendency is to party and go out. But the virus is still here. The virus doesn't allow you to suffer much, but cases rise day by day, so just be careful."

From Wednesday, fans will need to show proof of double vaccination under England's "plan B" of measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant that are being voted on by legislators on Tuesday.