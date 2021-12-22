Katie Taylor 'never adapted to pro style' says unified boxing champion.

KATIE TAYLOR has "never really adapted to the pro style", says a unified boxing world champion. The sensational claims come from Mikaela Mayer, who holds the WBO and IBF world super featherweight titles.

Mayer has won all 16 of her pro bouts and feels the 2012 Olympic gold medallist that she hasn't adapted to the pro style. This comes after Tayor took her record to 20-0 earlier this month with a unanimous decision win over Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool.

She will follow this up with the biggest fight in women's boxing with Amanda Serrano next year.

Mayer, who holds the WBO and IBF world super featherweight titles tweeted:

"Hate to say anything bad about Katie because she’s done so much for the sport…but she’s never really adapted to the pro style. I blame the coaching. Hope to fight her before she decides to hang it up."

She added: "

Different from amateur style (which Katie was very good at.) Notice how she is hopping in and out leading with her back hand a lot, hoping to catch her opponent coming in. That's amateur. A pro style would be more settled and selective jabing and faking to see what opens up before letting combos go.""

Taylor, who is an undisputed lightweight champion did admit that her fight with Sharipova was "no masterclass, but promoter Eddie Hearn feels that she will produce one against Serrano next year.

Speaking after the fight, she commented:

"It was no masterclass by any means, but a win is a win and these opponents can be nearly banana skin type of opponents as well so the most important thing is just getting the win. I knew this was going to set up a huge year for me next year so the mandatory challengers are always tricky opponents.

"It was an okay performance. It certainly wasn't a masterclass. She was an awkward opponent. She was holding a lot. It was hard to get shots off."

Hearn added:

"I feel like great fighters when you keep them at a certain level, it's difficult to stay motivated, you can make mistakes so she's had to go through Han and Sharipova in 12 weeks - two fights that, I know she's always motivated and stuff like that, but the reality is there's a difference between preparing for Amanda Serrano and preparing for Han and Sharipova.

"She won virtually every round of the fight against a tough, rugged challenger and I think you're going to see the very best of Katie when she knows and has to rise to the challenge of a Serrano."