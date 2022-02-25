Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke reach finals in Bulgaria at Strandja tournament

THE IRISH pair of Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke have both advanced to the final in the Strandja tournament in Sofia today.

Harrington and O' Rourke won by unanimous decisions to set up gold medal deciders in tomorrow's finals

Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko was beaten by Ireland's gold Olympic gold medalist Harrington 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 in the lightweight category.

The Dubliner got the better of her oppenten in a largely scrappy affair with the Kazakh struggling to make any impression from distance against the elusive Dubliner.

She will now await the winner of Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina and Russia’s Nune Asatrian fight.

O Rourke, the Castlerea native fighting in the middleweight category beat Russian Anastasia Shamonova 30-27.

The 24-year-old will face Panama’s Atheyna Bylon in Saturday’s final.