Kellie Harrington records unanimous 5-0 win in Sofia in her first fight since winning gold in Tokyo
IRELAND'S GOLD MEDAL hero Kellie Harrington entered the ring for the first time since her exploits in Tokyo and won 5-0 as a result. 

It was the Dubliner's first bout since her Olympic gold medal success in Tokyo last summer.

The Dubliner beat Sweden's Agnes Alexiusson in the 73rd International Strandja tournament in Sofia.

Harrington achieved a unanimous 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-28) over the 25-year-old.

Four of the five judges in the Bulgarian capital had Harrington winning all three rounds of the last 16 bouts, while the Estonian official gave Alexiuusson one round.

She was the first of six Irish boxers in action on Tuesday before Waterford fighter Kelyn Cassidy lost 4-1 split to Finland’s Nikita Nystedt (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) in their men’s heavyweight (80kg) bout.

Michaela Walsh also returned to action for the first time since the Olympics on Monday and defeated Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania in a 57kg bout via unanimous decision.

Aoife O' Rourke, a middleweight who competed in the Tokyo Games will be in action later today together with Christina Desmond, Adam Hession, and JP Hale.

