Kerry's David Clifford pay's tribute to Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy
Sport

Kerry's David Clifford pay's tribute to Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy

Clones , Ireland - 22 July 2018; David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 2 match between Monaghan and Kerry at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. (Photo By Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

KERRY'S YOUNG superstar David Clifford has paid tribute to the Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy

The former Aussie rules player and Curry GAA man died suddenly on Friday.

Clifford scored a goal and six points for the Kingdom in Kerry's league title win over Mayo at the weekend.

Kerry won 3-19-0-13 in a comfortable win.

The 23-year-old paid tribute to Murphy in a speech at Croke Park.

"I just want to send regards from everyone in Kerry GAA to the family of Red Óg Murphy from Sligo.

"We were all lucky enough to see Red Óg Murphy play in the Sigerson (Cup) this year and we all saw what he could do, so sending our best wishes to the family from everyone in Kerry GAA."

Murphy was studying primary school teaching at DCU and lined out for Sligo on a number of occasions.

Tributes have poured after Murphy's passing.

Speaking last week Sligo county councilor Martin Connolly said

"The community is devastated here. The parish of Curry in Sligo, the parish that he played for, the community is absolutely devastated.

"Speechless is the word I'd put on it. People are walking around in a daze, they don't know what has happened.

"Our sympathies is all we can do, to give our sympathies to his dad and mum, Geraldine and Redmond, and his two brothers.

"The community is rallying around here big time. There are ten or 15 people in the community center, cleaning it and getting it ready for the events that'll happen in the next couple of days."

Sligo legend Eamonn O'Hara also spoke highley on RTÉ Radio One's Sunday Sport about the 21-year-old and said that he had strong influence on the younger members of the community.

He talked about his own son," said O'Hara.

"He'd want to go and see Red Óg, just to see what type of hairstyle he had this week because they'd copy him.

"The 12, 13-year-olds just wanted to be him, and look like him. That was the influence he had at 21-years-of-age.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 28: Reg Óg Murphy of the Kangaroosa. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

See More: David Clifford, Football, Red Og Murphy

Related

Kerry's David Clifford scores outstanding soccer goal in GAA game
Sport 10 months ago

Kerry's David Clifford scores outstanding soccer goal in GAA game

By: Rudi Kinsella

Matt Doherty said 'he never came close to leaving Tottenham in January'
Sport 2 hours ago

Matt Doherty said 'he never came close to leaving Tottenham in January'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor McGregor explain's his absence from Wrestlemania over the weekend
Sport 3 hours ago

Conor McGregor explain's his absence from Wrestlemania over the weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Kerry Group suspends operations in Russia and Belarus
News 50 minutes ago

Kerry Group suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

By: Connell McHugh

One of Cork's most senior members has backed the footballer's in the Páirc Uí Rinn issue.
Sport 4 hours ago

One of Cork's most senior members has backed the footballer's in the Páirc Uí Rinn issue.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish people more curious about crypto-currency than other countries
News 4 hours ago

Irish people more curious about crypto-currency than other countries

By: Connell McHugh

Sinn Féin extends lead over DUP ahead of May elections
News 5 hours ago

Sinn Féin extends lead over DUP ahead of May elections

By: Irish Post

A member of Celtic's staff was struck with a glass bottle yesterday, Police Scotland are looking into it
Sport 6 hours ago

A member of Celtic's staff was struck with a glass bottle yesterday, Police Scotland are looking into it

By: Conor O'Donoghue