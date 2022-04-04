Kerry's David Clifford pay's tribute to Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy

KERRY'S YOUNG superstar David Clifford has paid tribute to the Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy

The former Aussie rules player and Curry GAA man died suddenly on Friday.

Clifford scored a goal and six points for the Kingdom in Kerry's league title win over Mayo at the weekend.

Kerry won 3-19-0-13 in a comfortable win.

The 23-year-old paid tribute to Murphy in a speech at Croke Park.

"I just want to send regards from everyone in Kerry GAA to the family of Red Óg Murphy from Sligo.

"We were all lucky enough to see Red Óg Murphy play in the Sigerson (Cup) this year and we all saw what he could do, so sending our best wishes to the family from everyone in Kerry GAA."

Murphy was studying primary school teaching at DCU and lined out for Sligo on a number of occasions.

Tributes have poured after Murphy's passing.

Speaking last week Sligo county councilor Martin Connolly said

"The community is devastated here. The parish of Curry in Sligo, the parish that he played for, the community is absolutely devastated.

"Speechless is the word I'd put on it. People are walking around in a daze, they don't know what has happened.

"Our sympathies is all we can do, to give our sympathies to his dad and mum, Geraldine and Redmond, and his two brothers.

"The community is rallying around here big time. There are ten or 15 people in the community center, cleaning it and getting it ready for the events that'll happen in the next couple of days."

Sligo legend Eamonn O'Hara also spoke highley on RTÉ Radio One's Sunday Sport about the 21-year-old and said that he had strong influence on the younger members of the community.

He talked about his own son," said O'Hara.

"He'd want to go and see Red Óg, just to see what type of hairstyle he had this week because they'd copy him.

"The 12, 13-year-olds just wanted to be him, and look like him. That was the influence he had at 21-years-of-age.