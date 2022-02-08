Kurt Zouma has been condemned by his club West Ham for cat abuse video.
Kurt Zouma has been condemned by his club West Ham for cat abuse video.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Kurt Zouma of West Ham United looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on December 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

KURT ZOUMA'S club West Ham have condemned the defenders actions after the Frenchman was caught on video kicking his cat across his floor in his home. 

The footage obtained by The Sun also shows the 27-year-old slapping the pet across the face.  The  video was allegedly filmed by Zouma's brother Yoan.

Zouma has apologized for his actions and said his club will deal with the matter internally

The center-back said:

"I want to apologize for my actions. There are no excuses for my behavior, which I sincerely regret," said Zouma

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behavior was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

West ham also issued a statement condemning the footage

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of Kurt Zouma in the video that has circulated," said the club,

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

An RSPCA spokesperson said:

This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.

"We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."

As per Sky Sports and the BBC, the Met Police have decided they will not be investigating the incident despite widespread appeals from disturbed football fans.

Football players and fans took to social media to condemn the disgraced defender's actions. Players like Arsenal's Katie McCabe and Chris Kirkland had their say on the matter.

Kirland said;

"Absolute Scumbag @BBCRadioLondon @WestHam @RadioOne91FM somebody @RSPCA_official

Please rescue that Cat and arrest him and the scum laughing and recording it."

Zouma signed for West ham from Chelsea for £29.8m last summer.

