Leinster and Connacht have named both their teams for this Friday's URC game on 14th October 2022, 19:35 @ The Sportsground.

Garry Ringrose comes back into the side to start as captain. Liam Turner makes his first appearance of the campaign; Cormac Foley also makes his first start of the season.

Connacht have made four changes to the side that beat Munster last week. Peter Dooley, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy and Paul Boyle all start. Scrum-half Colm Reilly also gets his first nod

Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:

“Last Fridays victory over Munster saw a much-improved overall performance by us that is far more aligned to what we know we’re capable of as a team. We now have to use that as a springboard for the rest of the season, and tomorrow is another brilliant opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in Europe.

The atmosphere at The Sportsground last week was incredible and I know that our supporters will give us the same again and more tomorrow night.”

Here's the full line-up's for both sides.

Leinster

Fullback: 15. Jimmy O’Brien

WInger: 14. Liam Turner

Centre's: 13. Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN, 12. Charlie Ngatai

Winger: 11. Rob Russell

Outhalf: 10. Ross Byrne , Scrumhalf 9. Cormac Foley

Front Row: 1. Ed Byrne, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong

Secondrow: 4. Ross Molony, 5. James Ryan

Backrow 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. John McKee, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Joe McCarthy, 20. Martin Moloney, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Ciarán Frawley, 23. Robbie Henshaw

🏉 | 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 #CONvLEI 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 👇



Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Liam Turner and Cormac Foley all set to start their first game of the 2022/23 season.



📰 | Read the full story: https://t.co/gzYZwXq1Iy#CONvLEI #FromTheGroundUp #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/SDj1u8HJEi — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 13, 2022

Connacht

Fullback: 15. Conor Fitzgerald

Winger 14. John Porch

Centres 13. Byron Ralston, 12. David Hawkshaw

Winger: 11. Mack Hansen

Outhalf: 10. Jack Carty CAPTAIN Scrumhalf: 9. Colm Reilly

Frontrow: 1. Peter Dooley, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham

Secondrow: 4. Niall Murray, 5. Gavin Thornbury

Backrow: 6. Josh Murphy, 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton, 8. Paul Boyle

Replacements: 16. Grant Stewart, 17. Denis Buckley, 18. Jack Aungier, 19. Oisín Dowling, 20. Conor Oliver, 21. Caolin Blade, 22. Tom Daly, 23. Ciaran Booth