Leinster and Connacht have named both their teams for this Friday's URC  game on 14th October 2022, 19:35 @ The Sportsground. 

Garry Ringrose comes back into the side to start as captain. Liam Turner makes his first appearance of the campaign; Cormac Foley also makes his first start of the season. 

Connacht have made four changes to the side that beat Munster last week.  Peter Dooley, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy and Paul Boyle all start. Scrum-half Colm Reilly also gets his first nod 

Director of Rugby Andy Friend says: 

“Last Fridays victory over Munster saw a much-improved overall performance by us that is far more aligned to what we know we’re capable of as a team. We now have to use that as a springboard for the rest of the season, and tomorrow is another brilliant opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in Europe. 

The atmosphere at The Sportsground last week was incredible and I know that our supporters will give us the same again and more tomorrow night.” 

Here's the full line-up's for both sides. 

Leinster

Fullback: 15. Jimmy O’Brien
WInger: 14. Liam Turner
Centre's: 13. Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN, 12. Charlie Ngatai
Winger: 11. Rob Russell
Outhalf: 10. Ross Byrne , Scrumhalf 9. Cormac Foley
Front Row: 1. Ed Byrne, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong
Secondrow: 4. Ross Molony, 5. James Ryan
Backrow 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. John McKee, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Joe McCarthy, 20. Martin Moloney, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Ciarán Frawley, 23. Robbie Henshaw

Connacht

Fullback: 15. Conor Fitzgerald
Winger 14. John Porch
Centres 13. Byron Ralston, 12. David Hawkshaw
Winger: 11. Mack Hansen
Outhalf: 10. Jack Carty CAPTAIN Scrumhalf: 9. Colm Reilly
Frontrow: 1. Peter Dooley, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham
Secondrow: 4. Niall Murray, 5. Gavin Thornbury
Backrow: 6. Josh Murphy, 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton, 8. Paul Boyle

Replacements: 16. Grant Stewart, 17. Denis Buckley, 18. Jack Aungier, 19. Oisín Dowling, 20. Conor Oliver, 21. Caolin Blade, 22. Tom Daly, 23. Ciaran Booth

