Leinster and Connacht have named both their teams for this Friday's URC game on 14th October 2022, 19:35 @ The Sportsground.
Garry Ringrose comes back into the side to start as captain. Liam Turner makes his first appearance of the campaign; Cormac Foley also makes his first start of the season.
Connacht have made four changes to the side that beat Munster last week. Peter Dooley, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy and Paul Boyle all start. Scrum-half Colm Reilly also gets his first nod
Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:
“Last Fridays victory over Munster saw a much-improved overall performance by us that is far more aligned to what we know we’re capable of as a team. We now have to use that as a springboard for the rest of the season, and tomorrow is another brilliant opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in Europe.
The atmosphere at The Sportsground last week was incredible and I know that our supporters will give us the same again and more tomorrow night.”
Here's the full line-up's for both sides.
Leinster
Fullback: 15. Jimmy O’Brien
WInger: 14. Liam Turner
Centre's: 13. Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN, 12. Charlie Ngatai
Winger: 11. Rob Russell
Outhalf: 10. Ross Byrne , Scrumhalf 9. Cormac Foley
Front Row: 1. Ed Byrne, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong
Secondrow: 4. Ross Molony, 5. James Ryan
Backrow 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan
Replacements: 16. John McKee, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Joe McCarthy, 20. Martin Moloney, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Ciarán Frawley, 23. Robbie Henshaw
🏉 | 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 #CONvLEI 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 👇
Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Liam Turner and Cormac Foley all set to start their first game of the 2022/23 season.
📰 | Read the full story: https://t.co/gzYZwXq1Iy#CONvLEI #FromTheGroundUp #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/SDj1u8HJEi
— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 13, 2022
Connacht
Fullback: 15. Conor Fitzgerald
Winger 14. John Porch
Centres 13. Byron Ralston, 12. David Hawkshaw
Winger: 11. Mack Hansen
Outhalf: 10. Jack Carty CAPTAIN Scrumhalf: 9. Colm Reilly
Frontrow: 1. Peter Dooley, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham
Secondrow: 4. Niall Murray, 5. Gavin Thornbury
Backrow: 6. Josh Murphy, 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton, 8. Paul Boyle
Replacements: 16. Grant Stewart, 17. Denis Buckley, 18. Jack Aungier, 19. Oisín Dowling, 20. Conor Oliver, 21. Caolin Blade, 22. Tom Daly, 23. Ciaran Booth
🟢𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 🟢
Meet the 23 representing Connacht in tomorrow's interpro with Leinster 👊#BKTURC #CONvLEI
Full story: https://t.co/g5S26GLZYB pic.twitter.com/s5zDmoDdXC
— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 13, 2022