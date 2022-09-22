Leinster have named a strong team for their game against Italian side Benetton in the URC this Friday

LEINSTER ARE BACK IN ACTION IN THE United Rugby Championship this Friday. Leo Cullen's side will take on Italian side Benetton.

Leinster have welcomed back a number of Irish international for the game. There are also 11 changes to the side.

Johnny Sexton, James Lowe, Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park are not in the matchday squad, but the likes of Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris all start in Dublin tomorrow.

They all had a major part in the famous tour win over New Zealand in July, where Ireland won 3-1 in the series.

Ringrose captains the side in Sexton's absence. Ciaran Frawley gets a runout at out half for similarish reasons.

The game takes place at 19.35 tomorrow at the RDS

The team is as follows.

LEINSTER STARTING TEAM

Fullback 15. Jimmy O'Brien

Winger 14. Jordan Larmour

Centres 12. Garry Ringrose (capt), 13. Robbie Henshaw,

Winger 11. Dave Kearney

Out half 10. Ciarán Frawley Scrumhalf 9. Luke McGrath

Front row 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Michael Ala'alatoa;

Second row 4. Jason Jenkins, 5. James Ryan

Backrow 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Cian Healy, Ross Molony, Will Connors, Cormac Foley, Ross Byrne, Charlie Ngatai