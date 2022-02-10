London Irish roll out red carpet for end of season dinner

A FOUNDATION, which uses the power of sport to make a positive impact on people’s lives, is rolling out the red carpet on May 14 as it prepares to host its annual end of dinner season for the players.

The London Irish Foundation is partnering with London Irish Rugby Club in hosting the fundraiser at London’s popular Hilton Metropole to generate essential funds to sustain the foundation and the programmes it delivers in the communities it serves.

The players’ dinner, supported by Worldwide Financial Planning, a firm of independent financial advisers in Southampton, Cornwall and Northern Ireland, will bring together two culinary geniuses to create an exclusive dining experience for over 400 guests.

Travelling from the Westcountry will be Stephane Delourme, Rick Stein’s Group Chef, who’ll be cooking with the Hilton Metropole’s Executive Chef, Paul Bates, who will be using many of Ireland’s most treasured ingredients.

Speaking at the launch of the dinner at last month’s match between London Irish and Exeter Chiefs, Andy Keast, CEO of the London Irish Foundation said: “We engage with communities through sport development, inclusion and education, by using rugby as a vehicle to improve people’s lives.

“The end of season dinner will help us raise funds to allow us to work in a meaningful way in our communities. It’s about galvanising our community and making our foundation, and the lives of people, sustainable for the future.”

He added: “The London Irish Foundation is based at Hazelwood in Sunbury-on-Thames, home of London Irish.

“We work with people with disabilities, low socio-economic communities, black Asian minority communities, women and girls, people with special needs, prisoners and homeless people amongst others. Our focus is on improving lives through education, health and community engagement.

“The event itself will give two young people, from disadvantaged backgrounds, the experience of working alongside two exceptionally talented, executive chefs, as a first step in their new careers – something which Stephane and Paul are both honoured to do.

“The foundation is delighted to be supported by Peter McGahan, CEO of Worldwide Financial Planning, Stephane Delourme and Paul Bates, who have inspired me with their passion, caring and inspirational personalities to make people happier while on their path to make their lives better.”

Peter McGahan, CEO of Worldwide Financial Planning and personal finance columnist, said of the upcoming event: “Stephane and I are huge fans of the players and of the work of the London Irish Foundation. Its work very much fits in with our firm’s values and this matters a great deal to us so it’s an honour to support the end of season dinner.

“We champion people and organisations, who have the same values as our firm, who make a difference in people’s lives in a meaningful and sustainable way. We applaud the work of the foundation and how it helps people from disadvantaged backgrounds, allowing them to open doors into a world which they may never thought they could.

“Having Stephane and Paul cook for the players and guests will be very special indeed. It’ll be a real taste of Ireland as they create the most divine canapés, four beautiful courses and petit four patisserie. We look forward to having a great night out, with a great crowd, so it’s an honour for Worldwide to be involved.”

Email [email protected] to register your interest in booking a table.