Lowry and Power drop out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup season rankings ahead of the BMW Championship this week

SHANE LOWRY AND SEAMUS POWER have dropped out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup season rankings after their exploits at the St. Jude Championship last weekend.

Will Zalatoris beat Austria's Sepp Straka on the third play-off hole to clinch his maiden PGA Tour win in Memphis.

"It's kind of hard to say, 'about time' when you're in your second year on Tour but (it's) about time," said 25-year-old Zalatoris,

"Considering all the close finishes that I've had this year, to finally pull it off means a lot."

125 golfers took part in the event. That list was cut down to 70, those 70 will take part in the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, August 18-21.



Breaking through on a big stage 🏆 @WillZalatoris claims his first title @FedExChamp to ascend to No. 1 in the #FedExCup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/g7OTsmv4Lm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 14, 2022



That 70 will then be cut to 30, where those 30 will play the final event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia August 25-28

Lowry and Power were set to finish in the top 30 in Memphis, but ended in the 36th (Power), and 37th (Lowry) positions.

Lowry’s one-under par final round 69 saw him finish in a tie for 46th on four-under for the tournament

Whilst Power finished on four-over final round 73, meaning he did not make the cut on Friday

Rory McIlroy also did not make the cut as he finished one-under on the same day.

The Holywood native is ranked 9th in the FedEx Cup season rankings and will now look ahead to the BMW Championship this week