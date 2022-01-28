Luis Diaz could be set for £49m Liverpool move in coming days
COLUMBIAN AND Porto winger Luis Diaz is on the verge of a mega move to Liverpool. The Merseyside club have fended off interest from the likes of Tottenham, and Everton to secure his signature.

Diaz is highly rated and was said to be part of Liverpool's summer plans, but due to interest by other clubs those plans have been brought forward.

Reports suggest that Liverpool will pay  an initial £37.5m with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old. Bonuses included in the deal that will only be triggered if Diaz becomes a big success at Anfield.

His release clause in his Porto contract stood at £67million, but due to Porto's money troubles and exit from the Champions League the club have agreed to a lower fee. 

Diaz is currently in Argentina with his national team and it is also reported that Liverpool team have flown to South America to get the deal rubber stamped before Monday's transfer window deadline 

This could be a positive to Julian Ward's tenure at Liverpool, who succeeds sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer. 

Diaz was first spotted aged 17, by Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama during trials for the Copa America of Indigenous People in 2015, the main concern was how dangerously underweight he looked.

Second division side Barranquilla came knocking for the young winger and soon after Atletico Junior, also based in Barranquilla, soon snapped Diaz up. That year Diaz scored 13 league goals in 2018 and made his debut for the Colombian national team.

Diaz got a move to Europe to Porto and would score 14 times in the 2019-20 season and 11 goals the season after.

Liverpool fans will feel they have got a steal and if the name Luis is anything to go by, they may feel they have another cult hero at Anfield with the same name. 

 

