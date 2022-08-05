Martin Tyler has apologised for using hooliganism and Hillsborough in the same sentence on the radio   
Sport

Martin Tyler has apologised for using hooliganism and Hillsborough in the same sentence on the radio   

SOUTHAMPTON - OCTOBER 16: Sky television commentator Martin Tyler in the commentary boxbefore the Euro 2004 Championship Qualifying match between England and Macedonia on October 16, 2002 at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

MARTIN TYLER has apologised for his comments about the Hillsborough disaster.  

Tyler was speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday morning and was speaking about the formation of the Premier League in 1992. 



 

Tyler used hooliganism and Hillsborough in the same sentence, which enraged Liverpool fans online 

"It was very pioneering. We didn't know quite how the [new] structure of the league would work, we certainly didn't know how satellite television as it was called in those days would work. But it was a great adventure. 3,000 live matches later...it does seem that it worked," said Tyler. 

"You've got to remember that football was in a bit of a crisis at that time. 

We weren't that long after Hillsborough, and other hooligan-related issues as well. It was very much a difficult time for the game generally. 

The BBC did not challenge Tyler at the time and issued a statement shortly after stating the veteran broadcaster has since apologised for his comments. 

"We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough and hooliganism," said a BBC spokesperson. 

"Martin has since apologised for the comment and clarified that these were separate examples, and he did not intend to conflate the two." 

The Hillsborough disaster was a human crush that led to the unlawful deaths of 97 fans at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in April 1989. Police failures, stadium design faults and a delayed response by the ambulance service was to blame for the tragedy - not hooliganism. 

In April 2016 an inquest concluded fans played no part 



 

See More: Liverpool

Related

Stephen Kenny says Jurgen Klopp's comments about Caoimhín Kelleher being injured 'caught us by surprise'
Sport 1 day ago

Stephen Kenny says Jurgen Klopp's comments about Caoimhín Kelleher being injured 'caught us by surprise'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Paddy Power to pay out on Liverpool Premier League title win after Community Shield victory over Manchester City
Sport 4 days ago

Paddy Power to pay out on Liverpool Premier League title win after Community Shield victory over Manchester City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year deal at Liverpool to keep him at the club until June 2025
Sport 1 month ago

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year deal at Liverpool to keep him at the club until June 2025

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Passports, queuing and fungible identities
Comment 16 hours ago

Passports, queuing and fungible identities

By: Joe Horgan

The Celts — myth or misnomer?
News 16 hours ago

The Celts — myth or misnomer?

By: Mal Rogers

Resolution of conflict requires hope and research
News 17 hours ago

Resolution of conflict requires hope and research

By: Gerry Molumby

Darren Gleeson has been confirmed as Antrim's Senior Hurling Manager on a two year term with an option for a third year.
Sport 21 hours ago

Darren Gleeson has been confirmed as Antrim's Senior Hurling Manager on a two year term with an option for a third year.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

43 pro contracts have been given to Ireland 15s and 7s women's players
Sport 23 hours ago

43 pro contracts have been given to Ireland 15s and 7s women's players

By: Conor O'Donoghue