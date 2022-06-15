Mcllroy has taken another swipe at the LIV Golf rebels by saying 'once you make your bed, you lie in it, and they’ve made their bed'

RORY MCLLROY has again taken another swipe at the rebel LIV Golf players, days after mocking Greg Norman, the LIV Golf CEO.

The first Saudi-led event took place at the Centurion Club found to the west of St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Since then, Mcllroy won his 21st title at the Canadian Open, one more than Norman.

“Twenty-first PGA Tour win, one more than someone else,” McIlroy said on CBS.

“That gave me a little extra incentive today. Really happy to get that done.”

Now Mcllroy has continued to take swipes at the players for leaving the PGA Tour for the new Saudi event.

When speaking to reporters in a press conference on Tuesday, Mcllroy offered no sympathy to the tour players that have decided to leave for wealthier pastures.

“My dad said to me a long time ago, once you make your bed, you lie in it, and they’ve made their bed,” McIlroy said. “That’s their decision, and they have to live with that.



Rory McIlroy on the players who have joined the LIV series:



“My dad told me a long time ago: Once you make your bed, you lie in it. They've made their bed.” pic.twitter.com/9DqC32rOEt — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 14, 2022



Mcllroy has become the face of the PGA Tour's firm stance on sticking to traditional golf and was asked why he had become the DeFacto leader for the PGA Tour's side of debate

The Holywood native said: “Because in my opinion it's the right thing to do,” he explained.

“The PGA Tour was created by people and tour players that came before us, the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer.

They created something and worked hard for something, and I hate to see all the players that came before us and all the hard work that they've put in just come out to be nothing.”

While the PGA Tour has chosen to suspended players involved with LIV, the United States Golf Association, which runs the US Open, has welcomed the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Sergo Garcia for the event that starts on Thursday.

With the return of many of golf's stars set to happen on Thursday, Mcllroy was asked about {Dustin}Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, two golfers who committed themselves to the traditional tour in the beginning but ended up changing their mind and leaving for the Saudi tour.

"I guess I took a lot of players' statements at face value. I guess that's what I got wrong", he admitted

“You had people committed to the PGA Tour, and that's what the statements that were put out. People went back on that, so I guess I took them for face value. I took them at their word, and I was wrong.”



The U.S. Open doesn't start until Thursday — but Rory McIlroy is already firing shots at the LIV Golf defectors 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TiIYAVMtrx — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) June 15, 2022



Speaking on Mickelson's role in the whole debacle, the 33-year-old said that he was 'disappointed' with the former world no 1

"He won a major championship 13 months ago, probably one of the crowning achievements of his career and one of the most impressive achievements in the history of the game of golf. As a golfer, I have the utmost respect for Phil.

"I’ve been disappointed with how he has went about what he has done, but I think he has come back and shown some remorse about how he has handled some things so I think he has learned from that."

The US Open at the Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts starts this Thursday (June 16-19)