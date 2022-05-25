Mohamed Salah has said 'he's staying at Liverpool next season'

MOHAMED SALAH has given Liverpool a massive boost ahead of the Champions League final this weekend.

Salah has told reporters today that he is 'staying next season for sure'

Salah and FSG, the Liverpool owners have failed to come to any sort of agreement on a new contract thus far, but Salah has committed his future to next season at least.

The problem for Liverpool is that Salah can walk away for free if the club and the star forward don't come to an agreement by the summer of 2023.

Salah, speaking at a press conference today said: “ "I am just focused on the team and don't want to talk about my contract," Salah said.

"But I am staying next season for sure, that's for sure.

"In my mind, I don't focus on the contract at the moment.

I don't want to be selfish. I said two months ago, it's all about the team now.

"It's a really important week for us, so I am just focused on the team. I want to win the Champions League again."

The 'Egyptian King' also spoke about the Champions League loss to Real Madrid in Kiev in 2018.

Salah was forced off the pitch after an altercation with Sergio Ramos and was reduced to tears.

The Liverpool forward described that 'night as the worst night of his life.'

I very motivated," Salah added

"I am motivated through the roof, especially after what happened last time and what happened on Sunday (in the Premier League), everybody is motivated to win the Champions League.

"Coming off after 30 minutes the last time [against Madrid] was the worst moment of my career."

The Champions League final in Paris will kick off at 20.00 on Saturday