Mohan names squad for UEFA EURO U19 Qualifiers

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND'S Men's Under-19s Head Coach Tom Mohan has named a 20-man squad for the first round of UEFA European Under-19 Championship Qualifiers in Wales.



Ireland take on Gibraltar, Wales and Hungary in Group 4 as they set-out to qualify for the U19 European Championship Finals in Malta next Summer.



Mohan has handed first Ireland call-ups to Walsall's Ronan Maher and Reading's John Clarke.



The young Boys in Green begin their qualifiers in Colwyn Bay on Wednesday followed by the hosts Wales on Saturday. They conclude their first round of qualifiers against Hungary on Tuesday (September 27)



Republic of Ireland Men's Under-19s Squad



Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur)



Defender: James Abankwah (Udinese), John Clarke (Reading), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick's Athletic), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), David Okagbue (Oldham Athletic)



Midfielder: Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln City), Ronan Maher (Walsall), Ed McJannet (Luton Town), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic)



Forwards: Nathan Fraser (Wolves), Tom Lonergan (UCD), Mark O'Mahony (Cork City), Franco Umeh (Cork City), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan)



UEFA European Under-19 Championship Qualifiers



Wednesday, September 21 | Republic of Ireland MU19 v Gibraltar MU19, Central Park, Denbigh, Wales, KO 4pm



Saturday, September 24 | Wales MU19 v Republic of Ireland MU19, Nantporth Stadium, Bangor, Wales, KO 1pm



Tuesday, September 27 | Hungary MU19 v Republic of Ireland MU19, Nantporth Stadium, Bangor, Wales, KO 6pm