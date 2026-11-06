Molloy prepares for Wembley bout as Galway homecoming plans take shape

GALWAY boxer Kieran Molloy will return to the ring at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on November 14 as he continues a professional career that has brought him an IBF European welterweight title and an unbeaten record.

The 27-year-old, from Oughterard, is scheduled to face Dutch opponent Steve Suppan on an MF Pro bill headed by cruiserweights Viddal Riley and Seydi Coupe.

Molloy approaches the contest with 15 wins from 15 professional bouts, eight of them inside the distance. His most recent victory came against Sean Noakes at London’s Copper Box Arena in July, when he stopped the previously unbeaten Englishman in the eighth round.

That result followed his points victory over Xavier Kohlen in Belfast in March, which secured the vacant IBF European welterweight belt.

The title represents a stage in Molloy’s development towards his stated ambition of challenging for a world championship. It is separate from the European Boxing Union’s European title, another championship he has previously expressed an interest in pursuing.

Now living and training in Surrey, Molloy works with Charlie Beatt at New Era Boxing Gym. His professional arrangements also include manager Thomas Stalker, who represented Great Britain at the London Olympics in 2012.

The move to England has provided a training base for the Galway southpaw, whose introduction to boxing came at the age of five.

He developed through Oughterard Boxing Club, where his father Stephen was among those involved in his coaching. His brothers also boxed, making the sport a regular part of family life.

Before turning professional in 2022, Molloy won national titles and represented Ireland internationally. His amateur career provided the foundation for a transition to the professional ranks, although progress has taken longer than he initially anticipated.

Speaking to The Ring in July, he described cancelled fights and other setbacks during the early stages of his professional career. He said changes to his training and management arrangements had helped him establish greater consistency.

His recent schedule has brought more regular competition, with the Wembley appearance offering another opportunity to build on the results achieved in Belfast and London this year.

Away from training, Molloy has maintained links with the Galway community in Britain. In October, he attended the Galway Association’s annual dinner dance in Chiswick, west London.

Family and friends are expected to travel from Galway for the November 14 contest, alongside supporters from the Irish community in London.

There are also hopes that a future contest will allow more of his home supporters to see him compete without travelling overseas.

Those promoting the proposed homecoming would like Molloy to headline a professional boxing event in the west of Ireland in early 2027.

However, no confirmed date, venue or opponent has been supplied, and the proposal remains at the planning stage.

For Molloy, a home appearance would bring his professional career back to the region where he learnt to box. It would also give supporters who followed his amateur development an opportunity to watch the next phase of his career locally.

Any such event will depend on the practical arrangements being agreed, as well as his forthcoming results and schedule.

For now, the confirmed engagement is in London. The Suppan bout comes almost four years after Molloy’s professional debut and will be his 16th appearance in the paid ranks.

A further win would preserve his unbeaten record as he seeks the opponents and opportunities needed to move towards a world-title challenge.

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