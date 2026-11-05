Darina Allen helps showcase best of Irish food in India

IRISH chef Darina Allen has been showcasing the best of Ireland’s culinary offerings in India.

The Laois-born TV personality, who is also a food writer and the founder of the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co. Cork, has joined Bord Bia on the trip, which will take in three Indian cities.

Their visit marks a major new collaboration with one of India’s leading hotel groups.

Allen will be presenting Irish dishes and drink to customers of the Taj Hotel group - one of India’s most influential business groups.

“Ireland produces the most wonderful food, and so much is due to the quality of the ingredients themselves, where they originate and how they are produced,” Allen said.

“I’m really looking forward to showcasing the best of Irish food and spirits and working with the Taj chefs here in India,” she added.

“It’s exciting to share some of that story with guests in India, while also learning from the incredible food culture and culinary traditions here.”

While in India Allen will work directly with Taj culinary teams to create and deliver an Irish-inspired menu, with spirits pairings, at events held in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Each dinner will feature six Irish spirit pairings of Irish whiskey, cream liqueur and gin, connecting the dishes with a wider story of Irish ingredients, craftsmanship and hospitality.

This will be followed by a week-long promotion of participating Irish spirits at each hotel.

“Irish food and drink has a compelling story to tell in India, particularly when people have an opportunity to experience the quality of the product for themselves,” Marian O'Higgins, India and Middle East Market Specialist at Bord Bia, said.

“Working with Darina Allen and the Taj culinary teams allows us to bring that story to life through food, ingredients, hospitality and Irish spirits,” she added.

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