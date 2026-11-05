‘I’ve been dreaming about this’: Garth Brooks confirms return to Ireland for mini tour

COUNTRY star Garth Brooks has confirmed a mini tour of Ireland next year where he will play in five counties.

The US star will be back on the Emerald Isle in the spring, with gigs planned for Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for a long time, Ireland,” the star said as he revealed his plans today.

“The secret’s out,” he added, “and I could not be happier. Five cities, 2027. I can’t wait.”

Brookes will perform two shows in each county, making it a 10-concert mini-tour.

They will begin at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast on May 21 and 22, before moving to Pearse Stadium in Galway on May 29 and 30.

He will then perform at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on June, 4 and 5, followed by shows at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on June 11 and 12.

The tour will end with two final concerts at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on June 18 and 19.

Brooks was last in Ireland in September 2022, where he played five sold-out concerts at Dublin's Croke Park.

The gigs marked his first Irish concerts in 25 years, having previously performed at Croke Park in 1997.

In June of this year, 64-year-old Brooks headlined a sold-out concert at London’s Hyde Park.

Tickets for his Irish dates in 2027 will go on sale on November 12, 2026.

Watch Garth Brooks' Irish tour dates reveal below...

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