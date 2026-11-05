Supermac’s sponsor Gaelic games at University of Galway

SUPERMAC’S has been confirmed as the new sponsor of Gaelic games at the University of Galway.

Announced this week, the partnership will see Supermac’s, which was founded and is led by Galway man Pat McDonagh, make a significant investment in the development of Gaelic sports at the university.

"We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Supermac’s,” Des Ryan, Director of Sport and Physical Wellbeing at University of Galway, said this week.

“They have been tremendous supporters of Gaelic Games in Galway for many years, and it's fantastic to see that commitment now extending to our students here at University of Galway.”

Founded in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway in 1978 by Mr McDonagh, Supermac’s has grown into one of Ireland’s most recognisable businesses.

It prides itself on its commitment to supporting Irish sport and the communities in which it operates.

“Supermac’s has always been proud of its Galway roots and our longstanding association with the GAA,” Mr McDonagh said.

“For more than three decades, we have been committed to supporting the development of hurling and football, and we have seen first-hand the positive impact that sport can have on individuals, teams and communities,” he added.

“Our support for the GAA has always been about more than having our name on a jersey.

“It is about making a meaningful contribution to the development of sport, supporting the communities that have supported our business and creating opportunities for young people to participate and succeed.”

Under the new partnership, the University of Galway will receive funding to support to its Men's Football, Ladies Football and Hurling programmes.

This includes new playing jerseys, team kit and other “essential resources”, which were revealed this month.

The University showcased the newly designed Gaelic games jerseys, produced by McKeever Sports, the new official kit supplier for University of Galway Gaelic Games, at a launch event.

"This sponsorship will make a real difference to our Men's Football, Ladies Football and Hurling clubs, helping us provide the resources and support our players need to develop, compete and enjoy their sport,” Mr Ryan said.

"We are also delighted to welcome McKeever Sports as our new Gaelic Games kit supplier,” he added.

“The new jersey’s look fantastic, and it's great to see our clubs coming together with a strong and recognisable identity.

"Our ambition is to build a Gaelic Games programme that provides opportunities for everyone, from students taking up the games for the first time to those competing at the highest level of Higher Education sport.

“Partnerships like these are hugely important in helping us achieve that."

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