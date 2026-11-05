Supermac’s sponsor Gaelic games at University of Galway
Business

Supermac’s sponsor Gaelic games at University of Galway

SUPERMAC’S has been confirmed as the new sponsor of Gaelic games at the University of Galway.

Announced this week, the partnership will see Supermac’s, which was founded and is led by Galway man Pat McDonagh, make a significant investment in the development of Gaelic sports at the university.

"We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Supermac’s,” Des Ryan, Director of Sport and Physical Wellbeing at University of Galway, said this week.

“They have been tremendous supporters of Gaelic Games in Galway for many years, and it's fantastic to see that commitment now extending to our students here at University of Galway.”

Founded in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway in 1978 by Mr McDonagh, Supermac’s has grown into one of Ireland’s most recognisable businesses.

Supermac’s founder and MD Pat McDonagh, University of Galway Hurling Scholar Gavin Lee, University of Galway Ladies Football Scholar Eva Noone, University of Galway Men’s Football Scholar Matthew Thompson; and the University’ Director of Sport and Physical Wellbeing, Des Ryan (Pic: Conor Lyall)

It prides itself on its commitment to supporting Irish sport and the communities in which it operates.

“Supermac’s has always been proud of its Galway roots and our longstanding association with the GAA,” Mr McDonagh said.

“For more than three decades, we have been committed to supporting the development of hurling and football, and we have seen first-hand the positive impact that sport can have on individuals, teams and communities,” he added.

“Our support for the GAA has always been about more than having our name on a jersey.

“It is about making a meaningful contribution to the development of sport, supporting the communities that have supported our business and creating opportunities for young people to participate and succeed.”

Under the new partnership, the University of Galway will receive funding to support to its Men's Football, Ladies Football and Hurling programmes.

This includes new playing jerseys, team kit and other “essential resources”, which were revealed this month.

The University showcased the newly designed Gaelic games jerseys, produced by McKeever Sports, the new official kit supplier for University of Galway Gaelic Games, at a launch event.

"This sponsorship will make a real difference to our Men's Football, Ladies Football and Hurling clubs, helping us provide the resources and support our players need to develop, compete and enjoy their sport,” Mr Ryan said.

"We are also delighted to welcome McKeever Sports as our new Gaelic Games kit supplier,” he added.

“The new jersey’s look fantastic, and it's great to see our clubs coming together with a strong and recognisable identity.

"Our ambition is to build a Gaelic Games programme that provides opportunities for everyone, from students taking up the games for the first time to those competing at the highest level of Higher Education sport.

“Partnerships like these are hugely important in helping us achieve that."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Gaelic Games, Ireland, Supermacs, University Of Galway

Related
Business 6 days ago

Dublin-based electrical safety firm confirms significant expansion into US

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

Investment of €1m to promote Irish beef across UK and EU

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

New CEO appointed at Dublin Airport Authority

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Sport 21 minutes ago

Why are Liverpool and Manchester United the two most popular football clubs in Ireland?

By: Mark Murphy

News 18 hours ago

Renewed appeal for information on man missing from Co. Antrim for 14 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

PSNI given more time to question man arrested on suspicion of Limerick woman's murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Food & Drink 23 hours ago

A traditional Jameson Irish Whiskey Cake just in time for Christmas

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Jamie Beamish’s return to London stage in Eugene O’Neill classic is ‘challenging, but exciting’

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Andrew Scott and Enda Walsh among Irish stars nominated for British Independent Film Awards

By: Fiona Audley