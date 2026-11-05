Eighty Irish firms head to London for world’s largest travel fair

EIGHTY Irish tourism firms are in London this week to attend the World Travel Market.

Tourism Ireland is leading the trade delegation from across the island of Ireland, with businesses including premium hotels and resorts, iconic visitor attractions, immersive whiskey distilleries and scenic touring experiences all taking part.

Their time at the event, which is the largest travel fair in the world, marks the start of Ireland’s promotional push to drive overseas travel to the country in 2027.

“Our presence at World Travel Market is extremely important to kick-start our promotional drive overseas for the year ahead,” Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets & Partnerships, explained.

“We are delighted to have around 80 tourism companies from across the island of Ireland joining us at this year’s WTM, with an estimated 3,600 commercial meetings set to take place.”

Although based in London, the WTM event will provide opportunities to to meet tour operators and travel trade serving markets like China, India and the Middle East, as well Great Britain, Mainland Europe and North America.

“Tourism Ireland's role at World Travel Market is to connect tourism SMEs from across the island with key global tour operators who influence holiday decisions and programmes in markets around the world,” Ms McManamy added.

“The discussions and business secured here at World Travel Market help drive future visitor growth and support tourism businesses right across the island of Ireland.”

Tourism Ireland expects to conduct around 3,600 commercial meetings at their Ireland stand.

The Irish businesses taking part in the event are set to “engage in meetings with British and global tour operators to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2027 and beyond, and ultimately to bring valuable tourists to the island of Ireland” the state agency explains.

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