Family of murdered garda say they have 'no faith' in watchdog's holster investigation

THE GARDA watchdog has revealed it has launched an investigation into the holster of a garda who was murdered with his own gun while on duty.

In June 2020, Detective Garda Colm Horkan was shot 11 times by Stephen Silver, who managed to take the garda's firearm.

Fiosrú said it had received a request from the Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O'Callaghan to launch an investigation into the garda's holster.

However, Garda Horkan's family have said they feel 'extremely let down' by the Minister for requesting the investigation after appearing to suggest their call for a full public inquiry could not be granted.

Garda Horkan, 49, had served as a member of An Garda Síochána since 1994.

Shortly before midnight on June 17, 2020, he responded to reports of two males driving erratically on a motorcycle in the Knockroe area of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

Although they had since left the area, Garda Horkan continued his patrol and came across two males fitting the description on Main Street, Castlerea.

He stopped his unmarked car and spoke through the window with the males, one of whom he knew.

The other male, Silver, then became aggressive and Garda Horkan exited his car.

As he attempted to make an arrest, Silver resisted and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Silver managed to take possession of Garda Horkan's firearm, shooting him 11 times and fatally injuring him.

'No faith'

Fiosrú said today it had received a request from Mr O'Callaghan 'to conduct an independent investigation into matters concerning the safety and suitability of the firearm holster' used by Garda Horkan.

"The request for a public interest investigation was made by Minister Jim O'Callaghan TD by letter to the Police Ombudsman, Emily Logan, on Monday, November 2, 2026," it added.

"The Police Ombudsman has been in contact with Garda Horkan's family.

"Fiosrú will now commence its independent investigation, and will make no further comment at this time."

Mr Horkan's family has previously called for a public inquiry due to 'unanswered' questions over his death.

Having met with the Minister on Tuesday, they expressed their disappointment at his decision to request a Fiosrú investigation 'of his own volition'.

"In our meeting we advised the Minister that we saw no bar, as he was advocating, to a public inquiry," read a statement.

"Minister O'Callaghan stated that the outcome of Mr Silver's appeal was a bar to so doing yet has now triggered this private investigation to be conducted by Fiosrú."

The family said that concerns over the holster have already been investigated by Fiosrú and that the watchdog was aware of issues since 2019.

"In short, we have no faith in this process and feel extremely let down by the Minister," added the family.

'One of the most serious crimes'

In the Dáil today, Aontú tabled a motion for a public inquiry into Garda Horkan's murder.

It seeks full clarity of all the circumstances surrounding the murder amid concerns raised internally about defective gun holsters.

The motion requests a comprehensive, independent investigation into the circumstances and the handling and treatment of officers who blew the whistle on defective holsters.

"The capital murder of a garda is one of the most serious crimes that can be committed in a country," Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín told the Dáil.

"Yet you have refused our demand for an independent public investigation. Colm Horkan's family are demanding a full investigation.

"For a Minister for Justice to refuse the family of a fallen garda a simple request of a fully independent investigation, is a defining moment in the history of this republic."

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