Ireland’s final peacekeeping troop prepares to head for Lebanon

THE final Irish peacekeeping soldiers who are to deploy to Lebanon are preparing to take that journey later this month.

Defence Minister Helen McEntee reviewed the 69th Infantry Group at Aiken Barracks in Dundalk today, ahead of its deployment to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“The review parade marks a significant milestone in Ireland's peacekeeping history, as the 69th Infantry Group will be the final Irish Infantry Group to deploy to UNIFIL, bringing almost five decades of continuous Irish service in Lebanon to a close,” a spokesperson for the Department said.

Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Cormac Brady, the troop has completed extensive mission-specific training and preparations ahead of deployment.

“During their tour they will continue Ireland's tradition of service under the United Nations, while supporting the phased and orderly conclusion of UNIFIL and Ireland's Infantry Group commitment to the mission,” the Department spokesperson explained.

Generations of Irish Defence Forces personnel have served in Lebanon since Ireland first joined the mission in 1978.

Following a UN Security Council decision made in August 2025 to conclude UNIFIL, the mission is scheduled to wind down in the coming months, with a complete withdrawal expected by Easter 2027.

“Today marks a proud and historic moment for the Defence Forces,” Minister McEntee said.

“The 69th Infantry Group will be the final Irish Infantry Group to deploy to UNIFIL, bringing almost five decades of continuous service in Lebanon to a close,” she added.

“For nearly fifty years, Irish peacekeepers have served with distinction, building lasting bonds with local communities.

“They have earned Ireland a reputation as a trusted and respected peacekeeping nation.”

The Minister noted the “important role” UNIFIL has played in shaping Ireland's international peacekeeping reputation during her review.

She added that during a recent trip to Lebanon, she met with personnel serving with UNIFIL.

“As the final Infantry Group to serve with UNIFIL, the 69th Infantry Group has a unique responsibility,” Minister McEntee added.

“They will conclude this mission with the professionalism, commitment and integrity that have characterised Ireland's service since 1978.

“The friendships formed and trust built between Irish peacekeepers and the communities of southern Lebanon represent a lasting legacy of our contribution.

“I know that the 69th Infantry Group will honour that legacy and represent Ireland with distinction throughout their deployment.”

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