Prison cell of Easter Rising’s Thomas Kent will be saved from demolition

A PRISON cell where Easter Rising leader Thomas Kent was kept before his execution in 1916 will be preserved during an upcoming renovation project.

Parts of Cork Prison are set to be demolished as the site is developed to provide new prison spaces.

This week it was confirmed that historic elements within the prison will be preserved, following a public survey on the plans.

They include Kent’s cell and the A and B wings at the site as well as stone bastion features and sections of the historic prison's walls.

The redeveloped site will also include references to two martyred First Citizens of Cork, Terence MacSwiney and Tomás Mac Curtain, who are also associated with the site.

“The Cork Prison Extension Project forms an important part of the national prison building programme,” Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan said.

“I am committed to this project and determined that it progresses in a way that is sensitive to the historical significance of the former Prison site,” he added.

“I have carefully considered the views expressed during the public consultation process and I am satisfied that the approach being taken strikes an appropriate balance between protecting the site's heritage and delivering essential prison infrastructure.

“The prison is closely associated with Thomas Kent, who was held there prior to his execution. It is critical that this association is incorporated into the future development.”

Minister O’Callaghan approved the new plans for conservation and demolition works at the former Cork Prison site this week.

Submitted by the Irish Prison Service, they will allow the construction of an extension to the existing Cork Prison, on the site of the old, derelict and decommissioned Cork Prison, to proceed.

When completed, the extension will provide accommodation for up to 230 male prisoners as well as up to 100 female prisoners.

“The Cork prison project is an important part of the government's commitment to develop over 1,500 new prison spaces by 2031,” Minister O’Callaghan added,

“I am acutely aware of capacity pressures in our prison system and I am determined to alleviate this pressure, support our Prison Officers and ensure a safe environment for people living and working in our prisons," he added.

“I have approved the progression of the project and I look forward to seeing this important investment delivered as quickly as possible."

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