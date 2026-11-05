New route confirmed connecting Ireland and Italy
Travel

New route confirmed connecting Ireland and Italy

A NEW route connecting Ireland and Italy will launch at Shannon Airport next year.

Ryanair will expand its offering to include a new summer 2027 service between Shannon Airport and Milan Bergamo in March.

From March 28, 2027, the route will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays, Ryanair confirmed yesterday.

"Ryanair's decision to introduce Milan Bergamo is another strong vote of confidence in Shannon Airport and the growing demand for international travel across our region,” Ray O'Driscoll, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said.

“Coming on the back of our strongest route programme in 17 years, this new service further strengthens our European network and reinforces Shannon's position as a key gateway for the West of Ireland.”

He added: “The addition of Milan Bergamo not only provides greater choice for passengers, but also creates new opportunities to grow inbound tourism, business travel and economic links between Ireland and one of Europe's most important regions.

“We look forward to working with Ryanair to build on this momentum."

Ryanair said the news of their new Italian route was a “sneak preview” of what’s to come in 2027.

“Although we have not yet launched our full Summer 2027 schedule, Ryanair is pleased to give our Irish customers a sneak peek at what new routes we will be offering,” Ryanair’s Director of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said.

“With that, we're pleased to reveal our new Summer 2027 route from Shannon to Milan Bergamo, offering our customers in the Mid-West a direct, low-fare connection to one of Italy's most exciting destinations," she added.

"Milan is renowned for its unique blend of culture, history, fashion, food, and sport, while Bergamo's location provides easy access to the stunning Italian Lakes region, making it an ideal choice for everything from a weekend city break to a long summer holiday.”

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See More: Ireland, Italy, Ryanair, Shannon Airport

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