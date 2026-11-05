Flags to be flown half-mast at Department of Foreign Affairs during Gerry Collins’ funeral

THE funeral of former Government Minister Gerry Collins will take place in Co. Limerick this morning,

The Abbeyfeale native died at University Hospital Kerry on November 1.

He was surrounded by family, and “passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the palliative care team” they confirmed in a statement.

A Fianna Fáil politician, Mr Collins was the TD for Limerick West for 30 years, from 1967 to 1997.

He served in many prominent government roles over the years, including as a Foreign Affairs Minister and the Minister for Justice.

He retired from the Dáil in 1997 to concentrate on his career as an MEP, having been elected to represent the Munster constituency in 1994.

Paying tribute this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was "deeply saddened" by his death.

"During his many decades of public service, Gerard Collins made an enormous contribution to Irish public life," he said.

"He was a politician of great substance and ability, who was in public life for all the right reasons: to serve and improve his country,” he added.

“He was a highly effective minister and was one of a generation of Irish public representatives who served with great selflessness and who left an enormous footprint."

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee paid tribute ahead of Mr Collins’ funeral.

“I was saddened in recent days to learn of the passing of Gerard Collins, a former TD and MEP and twice Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs,” she said.

“He also served as Minister for Justice and Minister for Posts and Telegraphs and was greatly respected by all parties in the Oireachtas.”

She added: “As we enter the final months of our current Presidency of the Council of the European Union, it is especially fitting to recall the vital role Gerard played in preparing and delivering our EU Presidency in 1990.

“This included fostering support for a European approach to German reunification, the defining political challenge for Europe in the wake of the Cold War.

“All my thoughts this week are with Gerard’s wife, Hilary, and the family, including Gerard’s nephew - and my Ministerial colleague - Niall Collins.

“I have asked that flags be flown at half-mast over the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade [today] as Gerard is laid to rest.”

Mr Collins’ funeral takes place at The Church of The Assumption in Abbeyfeale at 11am today, followed by burial in Reilig Íde Naofa.

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