Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm, live on TG4) were announced on Thursday.

Here are the teams .

Ulster

John Cooney will make his 100th appearance for the province

Stewart Moore is the only change to the starting XV that defeated Cell C Sharks two weeks ago,

Front Row: Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole; Alan O’Connor

Second Row: Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt);

Backrow:Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Half backs: (scrumhalf) John Cooney (outhalf) Billy Burns

Centers: James Hume, Stuart McCloskey

Wingers: Rob Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy

Fullback: Stewart Moore

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

Munster

Peter O’Mahony returns to captain Munster and is one of four personnel changes to the side that faced Leinster in the final regular game of the season.

Damian de Allende, Gavin Coombes, and Stephen Archer also return

Front Row: Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer

Second Row: Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley

Backrow:Peter O'Mahony (capt), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Half backs: (scrumhalf) Conor Murray (outhalf) Joey Carbery

Centers: Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende

Wingers: Andrew Conway, Keith Earls;

Fullback:Mike Haley

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.