Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm, live on TG4) were announced on Thursday.
Ulster
John Cooney will make his 100th appearance for the province
Stewart Moore is the only change to the starting XV that defeated Cell C Sharks two weeks ago,
Front Row: Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole; Alan O’Connor
Second Row: Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt);
Backrow:Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.
Half backs: (scrumhalf) John Cooney (outhalf) Billy Burns
Centers: James Hume, Stuart McCloskey
Wingers: Rob Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy
Fullback: Stewart Moore
Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.
Munster
Peter O’Mahony returns to captain Munster and is one of four personnel changes to the side that faced Leinster in the final regular game of the season.
Damian de Allende, Gavin Coombes, and Stephen Archer also return
Front Row: Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer
Second Row: Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley
Backrow:Peter O'Mahony (capt), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.
Half backs: (scrumhalf) Conor Murray (outhalf) Joey Carbery
Centers: Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende
Wingers: Andrew Conway, Keith Earls;
Fullback:Mike Haley
Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.