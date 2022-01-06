Munster tie down six players to a new deal
Sport

Munster tie down six players to a new deal

THE IRFU AND Munster have announced that six players have re-signed for the province. These include Jean Kleyn, Jack O’Sullivan, Liam Coombes, Chris Farrell, Joey Carbery, and Alex Kendellen. 

The deals will then remain with the province until at least June 2024.

Irish fly-half Carbery has made 30 appearances for Munster, scoring 264 points in an injury-ravaged spell. 

Kleyn is the most experienced of the six. He is close to 100 Munster appearances to his name and has a dozen tries.

Ireland international center Farrell has scored eight tries in 52 Munster appearances since making his debut in September 2017 and has also played 15 times for Ireland.

Coombes, the 24-year-old academy product, joined the senior team from the youth squad in 2020. He's scored four tries in ten appearances from the center and wing positions, while former academy back-row O’Sullivan has scored two tries in his 21 appearances over the past two and a half years.

Ireland U20 captain Alex Kendellen will step up from the academy next season.

The 20-year-old has also agreed a two-year contract, having made his first start for the province against Connacht last weekend.

This positive news for Munster follows yesterday's new contract for forwards coach Graham Rowntree.

