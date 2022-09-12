Munster's Friday game with Cardiff has been moved to Saturday due to a King Charles visit

MUNSTER'S GAME WITH Cardiff Rugby in the BTK United Rugby Championship won't be played on Friday, instead it's been moved to Saturday due a royal visit.

The game, which was due to take place at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday night. It will now kick off at 3.05pm on Saturday because of King Charles III's will visit the Welsh capital on Friday.

The URC said in a statement: "The Round 1 BKT United Rugby Championship fixture between Cardiff Rugby and Munster at Cardiff Arms Park has been rescheduled and will now kick off at 3.05pm on Saturday, 17 September.

🗞️ FIXTURE UPDATE | Munster's round 1 @URCOfficial clash against Cardiff this weekend has been moved to Saturday afternoon with a 3.05pm kick-off.



"Originally due to take place on Friday night [7.35pm], significant logistical challenges have occurred due to the visit of HRH King Charles III and the Queen's Consort to Cardiff on 16 September.

"Broadcast facilities for both the host broadcaster [BBC Wales] and other TV facilities providers will be engaged in the coverage of the visit and the drain on available resources has resulted in the rescheduling of the game.

"The BKT United Rugby Championship would like to thank both Cardiff Rugby and Munster for their understanding in this matter which has occurred under very unique circumstances."