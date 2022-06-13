New Zealand have named their 36-man squad for the summer series against Ireland
NEW ZEALAND have named their squad for the July series against Ireland. There are six uncapped players in Ian Foster's All-Blacks team. 

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Stephen Perofeta are included. Experienced half-backs TJ Perenara and  Brad Weber didn't make the cut 

The All Blacks will also have several faces missing for the tests. Joe Moody, centre Anton Lienert-Brown and flanker Ethan Blackadder are out due to injuries, 

And lock Patrick Tuipulotu and full-back Damian Mackenzie are unavailable due to their time in Japan. 

Ireland has an excellent record against the former World Champions. In recent years the Irish have won three of the last five meetings between the sides 

Ireland's last win against New Zealand came in the Autumn Nations Series in a 29-20 win in Dublin in November. 

The July 2 meeting at Eden Park will be the first between the two teams in New Zealand since Ireland lost 60-0 in Hamilton in 2012.  

The world champions scored nine tries - four in the first half, five more after the interval - in a ruthless display. 

Foster knows that this is a vastly different Ireland side to the one that suffered that heavy defeat 

When asked if the Ireland that produced their best performance between the sides would show up this summer. 

"Yeah, I do," Foster said.  

"You watch them continue their form in the Six Nations, they're a polished unit. They're very confident and they deserve a lot of respect. 

"Again, I think it's ideal for us. 

"We've played a lot of rugby away from home, we'd a great time last year, we tripped up the last two and that hurt. 

"But, what better way for us to start? 

"We haven't been able to connect with our own country, we've been away for two years. We've a chance to come back and play in three full grandstands, in front of our own fans, it's pretty special. 

"It will be a pretty massive series." 

Ireland's first game will be played Auckland's Eden Park on 2 July with tests in Dunedin and Wellington coming over the next two Saturdays. 

Ireland will also play the Māori All Blacks on 29 June. 

Ireland are due to name a squad of between 40 and 42 players on Wednesday. 

New Zealand squad 

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, George Bower, Aidan Ross, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (captain), Pita Gus Sowakula, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu 

Backs: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta, Richie Mo'unga, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan 

