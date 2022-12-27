Norwich sack head coach Dean Smith after defeat to Luton

NORWICH CITY have sacked head coach Dean Smith following Monday night's 2-1 defeat at Luton Town.

The Canaries' ninth league defeat of the season left them in fifth place in the Championship table, inside the play-off places on goal difference.

A statement from the club said they made the decision 'to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season'.

Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare and first team coach Liam Bramley have also left the club.

'Tough decision'

Former Walsall, Brentford and Aston Villa boss Smith, 51, took over at Norwich in November 2021 with the club bottom of the Premier League.

He won his first game in charge against Southampton before a run of eight games without a win, but back-to-back victories over Everton and Watford saw the club climb out of the relegation zone in January.

However, the Canaries only won one more Premier League game from their remaining 16 fixtures, with a 2-0 defeat to Smith's former club Aston Villa confirming their relegation with four games remaining.

Norwich persevered with Smith in the EFL Championship and they started the season well, topping the table in September after a 3-0 win over Coventry.

Following a 1-0 win at Blackpool on October 1, they were just a point off leaders Sheffield United.

However, seven defeats and just three wins in the 13 games since have seen the Canaries slide down the table.

"This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season," said sporting director Stuart Webber.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Dean, Craig and Liam, who have always put the best interests of the football club first.

"With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch."

Replacements touted

Coaches Steve Weaver and Allan Russell will take charge of first team training as the club works to appoint a new coach who 'is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play'.

Former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, who was sacked just four games into the Premier League season, is one of the favourites to replace Smith.

Sean Dyche, who was sacked by Burnley before their relegation from the Premier League last season, is also is the frame with bookmakers, as is Steven Gerrard, who replaced Smith as Aston Villa boss in November 2021.