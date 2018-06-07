Paddy Jackson move to French club 'imminent' just months after rugby star was acquitted of rape
PADDY Jackson is on the verge of signing for French Top 14 side Perpignan following his acquittal at the Belfast rape trial in March.

Both Jackson and Stuart Olding had their Ulster and Ireland contracts cancelled in April following an internal review, despite the pair being found not guilty of raping the same woman.

Numerous reports in France are linking Jackson with Perpignan after they cooled their recent interest in South African fly-half Elton Jantjies.

The Belfast native is seen as a better option by the club as he will free to play for them during international windows.

Paddy Jackson, 26, (r) and Stuart Olding, 25, were found not guilty of rape in March (Image: Getty)
Talks between Jackson and the Catalan outfit are said to be at an advanced stage as Perpignan seek to boost their squad ahead of their first season back in the Top 14 following promotion from D2.

The negotiations are expected to conclude shortly and Jackson will put pen to paper in a matter of days, according to RugbyRama.

The former Ulster fly-half had been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks - including Sale Sharks in England, Clermont in France and Waikato in New Zealand.

Last month, it was announced that Stuart Olding had signed for French second division side Brive on a two-year deal.

The centre reunites with a familiar face in head coach Jeremy Davidson, a former Ulster and Ireland player.

